Nike Air Max 90 "Blue Gingham" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label, has given its popular running sneaker model, the Air Max 90, a small resurgence in 2023. The brand has kept adding to its catalog of iconic Air Max sneaker lineage, and it has now introduced a 'Blue Gingham' makeover.

The Swoosh label began its journey with the launch of the Moon shoe, which was a running silhouette, in 1964, and since then, the label has expanded enormously; however, the Oregon-based brand continues to serve fans with more running shoes. The Air Max is one of the most well-known running shoes in the history of Nike.

The latest Air Max 90 "Blue Gingham" makeover is the perfect sneaker to capture the summer 2023 vibes. An official release date for the Air Max 90 "Blue Gingham" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months.

Nike Air Max 90 "Blue Gingham" sneakers capture the spirits of summer 2023

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Blue Gingham" sneakers capture the spirits of Summer 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label, aka Nike, has never failed to attract the attention of fans and sneakerheads. It has lived up to its reputation as a footwear genius and changed the course of running shoes forever with the launch of the Air Max sneaker line in 1987.

The label further extended to its Air Max lineage with the launch of Air Max 90 in 1990, which became a huge commercial success. Tinker Hatfield, a successful and well-known designer for the Swoosh label who also designed many other legendary trainers, including the Air Jordan 3, created the silhouette. The Swoosh label introduced the Air Max 90 sneaker model as follows:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The latest makeover to surface on the AM90 is the "Blue Gingham" color scheme, which lets go of the running shoe heritage and comes adapted into the lifestyle colorway. Much like the previously released "Paisley" series, the Swoosh label has introduced their "Gingham" collection, comprising the Dunk Low, Air Force 1 Low, and Blazer Mid. The newest addition to the lineup is the Air Max 90.

The sneaker comes clad in a "White / University Blue" color scheme. A mix of mesh and smooth leather is used to make the shoe's upper. The base, tongues, and inner linings are made of mesh, while the overlays are covered with smooth leather.

The monochromatic white makeover is disturbed with the addition of UNC Blue hue upon the tongues, insoles, heel branding, and profile swooshes. The swooshes see white/blue gingham pattern, which exudes summer-day vibes. The look is finished off with the clear sole unit and white rubber outsoles.

Air Max 90 "Blue Gingham" is rumored to release via Nike and select retailers for $140.

