Nike Air Max 90 "White Black Blue" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label, is giving its popular Air Max 90 sneaker model a resurgence in 2023, as it has continued to give it iconic makeovers. The latest makeover to appear of the popular silhouette is "White Black Blue," which is reminiscent of the Fragment makeovers, applied over the swoosh label's sneakers.

The swoosh label is known to make waves in the sneaker industry. It has lived up to its name as a footwear domineer by releasing iconic makeovers of the sneaker models like Air Force, Air Max, Jordan and Dunk.

Continuing the trend of the Air Max 90 sneaker, the label has revealed a "White Black Blue" makeover. A release date for the sneaker model hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker News and House of Heat, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS app in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "White Black Blue" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "White Black Blue" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label was incepted in 1964 with the launch of a running shoe, dubbed the Moon Shoe, which changed the course of running shoe silhouettes. The label extended its running shoe lineup and released the iconic Air Max lineage. The Air Max lineage, though, became bigger, as it went beyond running.

The shoe line has been slowly and gradually accepted as a part of lifestyle silhouettes. The Air Max 90 silhouette was released in 1990, designed by swoosh label veteran Tinker Hatfield, who's also credited with designing other iconic models like Air Jordan 3 to Air Jordan 15.

The shoe became popular among sneakerheads and became a commercial success. In 33 years, the sneaker model has been clad in multiple makeovers. Nike introduces its pop-cultural relevance as follows:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The shoe comes clad in a white black and blue hue, which owes its color combination to Japanese streetwear designer Hiroshi Fujiwara. Although, the shoe isn't in collaboration with the streetwear brand, it boasts a similar reminiscnence.

The base of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material, which is clad in leather material. The white hue can be seen accentuated on the quarter panels, vamp, toe boxes and collars. A contrasting black hue is added on the eye stays and the heels.

A royal blye hue is added to give a flair to the design, which is accentuated on the swoosh logos and backlight of the branded fixtures.

A release date for the sneaker pair hasn't been announced by the label yet. However, it's rumored to drop sometime in 2023 at a retail price of $130 via Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers.

