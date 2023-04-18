Nike Air Max 90 "Grey Multi Swoosh" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label, has maintained its position atop the sneaker industry in 2023. It has lived up to its name as a footwear genius and has revealed multiple iconic makeovers of its classic models, like Air Force, Air Maxs and Dunks.

The label has debuted many sneaker models in 2023, including Air Max 270 Go, 23/7, Ja 1 and Sabrina 1. Other than releasing brand-new sneaker models, it has also given the Air Max 90 silhouette a resurgence.

The swoosh label has revealed multiple makeovers of the silhouette in 2023, including "Desert," "Kiss My Airs," "Lunar Year" and "Needlework". The latest sneaker to the catalog is Air Max 90 "Grey Multi Swoosh." The Air Max 90 "Grey Multi Swoosh" hasn't received an official release date, but according to the media outlet Sneaker News, it will be released in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Grey Multi Swoosh" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Grey Multi Swoosh" sneakers will be released exclusively in kids sizes. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton-based label Nike debuted its iconic Air Max 90 silhouette in 1990 as a part of the Air Max sneaker lineage. The shoe was added to the sneaker lineage after Air Max 1 and Air Max Light were released, and it added a brand-new element of the "dad shoe" aesthetics.

The sneaker model was designed by swoosh label veteran Tinker Hatfield, who's also credited with designing other iconic models like Air Jordan 3. The shoe became popular among sneakerheads and became a commercial success. In 33 years, the sneaker model has been clad in multiple makeovers. Nike introduces its pop-cultural relevance as follows:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The black sole unit (Image via Nike)

The latest makeover to appear of the Air Max 90 is the Quadruple Swoosh in grey color scheme.

The sneaker makeover gives a nod to the iconic swoosh logo. The logo was designed by Carolyn Davidson, graphic designer at Portland State University, in 1971. The design has maintained its integrity for over five decades now.

The upper of the shoe is made of a mix of leather and mesh material. The base is constructed out of dark shadow grey mesh, which contrasts with the typical leather overlays in jet-black hue. The jet black overlays are placed along the horizontally ridged quarter panels and heel tabs.

Details of Air Max 90 "Grey Multi Swoosh" (Image via Nike)

The lateral side of the shoe features four swooshes, including a black, grey, orange outlined and a mini embroidered swoosh in white. On the medial profile, the shoe features a single mini swoosh in black outline. The feature of vibrant orange and white hue breaks up the two-toned color scheme.

The Air Max 90 "Grey Multi Swoosh" pair is rumored to release via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in grade school, pre-school and toddler sizes.

