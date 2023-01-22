Nike Air Max 90 "Quadruple Swoosh White" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike is continuing to showcase its "Quadruple Swoosh" themed makeovers upon its classic silhouettes such as Air Force 1 and Air Max Plus 3. The latest to appear is upon the iconic Air Max 90 silhouette.

The AM 90 sneaker will receive a small resuurgence in 2023 as the swoosh label keeps giving a sneak peek into its upcoming launches by showcasing a myriad of makeovers. The look comes after makeovers such as - "Diffused Blue," "Medium Olive Volt," "Kiss my Airs," "Freshwater," and more.

An official release date for the Air Max 90 "Quardruple Swoosh White" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released sometime in 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Quadruple Swoosh White" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Quadruple Swoosh White" sneakers, which are being revealed after Air Force 1 and Air Max Plus 3 themed makeovers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike Air Max 90 was designed by the sneaker genius Tinker Hatfield and debuted back in 1990. The silhouette was the third sneaker launched under the Air Max lineage and instantly became popular as it captured the "Dad shoe" vibe that led the 90's sneaker trend.

The silhouette became one of the most celebrated sneaker models and became a huge commercial success. In the 33 years of its being, the sneaker model has been clad in multiple makeovers and the swoosh label introduces its pop-culture relevance:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The latest makeover to appear over Air Max 90 is the Quadruple Swoosh in white color scheme.

Nike's swoosh logo is one of the most iconic, memorable, and legendary logos of all time. It was designed by Carolyn Davidson (graphic designer at Portland State University) in 1971. The design has maintained its integrity for over five decades now and the silhouette's makeover is a tribute to the legendary check mark.

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Sportswear adds to their massive “Multi Swoosh” collection with a clean White colorway of the Air Max 90.＞＞



Nike Air Max 90 “Multi Swoosh”

Color: White/Black-White

Style Code: FJ4223-100

Release Date: 2023

Nike Air Max 90 "Multi Swoosh"
Color: White/Black-White
Style Code: FJ4223-100
Release Date: 2023
Price: $130

The upper part of the shoe comes constructed out of a white mesh base, which is wrapped with smooth leather overlays. The lacing system and heel badge feature rubberized elements. The most prominent part of the sneaker, however, is the four swooshes which are added upon the lateral and medial profile of swoosh.

The sneakers' four swoosh logos all come clad in different shades of red, gravy, navy, and embroidered light blue. The look is finished off with crisp Air midsoles.

The Air Max 90 Quadruple Swoosh sneaker is rumored to release sometime in 2023 alongside an Air Max Plus 3 and Air Force 1 Low makeover. The pair will be released in men's sizes for a retail price of $130.

