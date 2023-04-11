Russell Westbrook x Nike Air Jordan 3 "Mr. Triple Double" PE sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label, Jordan, has teamed up with American basketball player Russell Westbrook to honor the player's legendary career.

The NBA player won the MVP award in the 2016-17 season while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He became one of the two players in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season, the other being Oscar Robertson in 1962. The next year, in 2018, Westbrook received nickname, "Mr. Triple Double" from fans, and the Jordan brand is honoring this achievement.

The official release information for the latest Russell Westbrook Air Jordan 3 "Mr. Triple Double" PE (player edition) sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to multiple rumors, the sneaker won't be receiving a public release anytime soon.

More about Russell Westbrook x Nike Air Jordan 3 "Mr. Triple Double" PE sneakers

Russell Westbrook x Nike Air Jordan 3 "Mr. Triple Double" PE sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

Russell Westbrook excelled for the Oklahoma City Thunder and became a nightmare for opponents as he continued to shatter records, the most impressive being most triple-doubles in a regular season with 42.

Westbrook continued his exploits. In 2021, the point guard became the undisputed king as he snagged his 182nd triple-double in a 124-121 loss against Atlanta Hawks. The Jordan brand is now celebrating the player's achievement with a brand new player edition makeover of the Air Jordan 3 sneaker model.

It's the third signature silhouette of Michael Jordan's eponymous label, which has continued to make waves in the sneaker industry. The sneaker model is one of the most famous silhouettes from the Air Jordan sneaker lineage.

The AJ3 sneakers are a brainchild of the swoosh label's veteran and legendary sneaker designed Tinker Hatfield, who's also credited with designing the lineage up till Air Jordan 15. The Jordan site describes the sneaker model:

"What is now one of the sneaker world's most notable silhouettes was brought to life with an architect's keen eye. Tinker Hatfield, the auspicious name behind much of the Air Jordan franchise, was the visionary behind this classic. At the request of MJ, Hatfield developed the now iconic elephant print."

The latest makeover of the silhouette, dubbed the "Mr. Triple Double", comes clad in shades of Oklahoma City Thunder team colors.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of tumbled leather, clad in a white shade. The perforated collars and tongues have the player's impressive stats along with the smooth leather mudguards.

Pops of bright blue hue is added on the rear midsole molds and lace loops, which contrast with the pops of orange along the interior liners, eyelets and cement patterns in a distorted fashion.

Signature details of Russell Westbrook are added with the "RW" insignia printed on the tongue and his personal motto, "Why Not" added on the lateral midsole piece.

More details are added with the triple-double motif, a collection of the player's stats on the mudguards and black Jumpman logo ib the heel and insoles. The look is finished off with translucent outsoles.

