Who is AleXa? All about the K-Pop sensation from Oklahoma as she wins NBC's American Song Contest

Korean-American K-pop singer AleXa (Kim Se Ri) has become the first-ever winner of NBC’s American Song Contest. She stunned everyone with her energetic performances comprising powerful vocals, high-powered choreography, and charming visuals over the course of the contest. Her new song, Wonderland, helped her achieve ultimate success.

𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆 Ξ𝗦𝗖 @esc_play #ASC2022 ⎮AleXa is from another planet, you know. A little sista hitting and beating hard till the finale. From Wonderland maybe?.

https://t.co/uK5FaEO3vh

#AmericanSongContest · #Eurovision ⎮AleXa is from another planet, you know. A little sista hitting and beating hard till the finale. From Wonderland maybe?.https://t.co/uK5FaEO3vh #ASC2022🇺🇸⎮AleXa is from another planet, you know. A little sista hitting and beating hard till the finale. From Wonderland maybe?. https://t.co/uK5FaEO3vh#AmericanSongContest · #Eurovision

The K-pop sensation was born and raised in Tulsa. She moved to Seoul, South Korea, at the age of 21. The young artist gained popularity in 2016 through the show, Rising Legends, and later dropped her first digital single, Bomb, in 2019. The K-pop singer has, since then, covered many K-pop songs and choreographies, which she uploads on her official YouTube account.

AleXa beats nine artists, including Grammy-winner Michael Bolton, to take home the win

On May 10, 2022, NBC took to their social media accounts to announce K-pop soloist AleXa's (Kim Se Ri) victory in the first edition of American Song Contest. The singer’s impressive win makes her the first K-pop artist in history to be crowned the winner of an American music competition program.

The 25-year-old artist represented her home state of Oklahoma and snagged the prize with her electrifying performance of her addictive dance-pop song, Wonderland, in the finale.

The singer performed her deep and dark Alice-in-Wonderland themed banger in a series of elaborate costumes, with colorful stage props and productions, foot-stomping choreography and jaw-dropping backward flip steps from the top of a staircase.

The high-powered performance made the crowds go wild as they witnessed a never-seen-before act on stage with intricate and mind-blowing choreography. AleXa is truly an artist who embodies everything that makes K-pop a global phenomenon.

Earlier, in the weeks leading up to her win, the young artist shared a series of shoutout videos on her social media accounts in which world-renowned K-pop singers like PURPLE KISS, KARD’s BM, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, and more, voiced their support for the singer.

AleXa emerged victorious among other worthy contestants, including Grammy-winner Michael Bolton. In an interview with Billboard, she stated that she couldn’t believe she won. The singer said:

"It felt like my brain exploded when the results were revealed.My mother was holding onto my arm and she was crying and shaking and so I cried with her."

AleXa will be performing Wonderland at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which is slated to premier on May 15. Viewers can look forward to another show-stopping performance by the artist as she becomes the second K-pop artist and first female K-pop singer to perform at the event.

About the show

American Song Contest is a singing competition program inspired by the Eurovision Song Contest. A total of 56 artists were brought into the show initially to represent their state or territory. They were given the opportunity to perform their originals and win everyone's hearts.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee