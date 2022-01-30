Alexa uploads an exciting dance cover medley of popular K-pop choreographies from 2021

Alexa showcased her smooth dance steps as she grooved to the beats of some of the most trending K-pop songs of 2021. The singer energetically reinterpreted the dance moves from popular K-pop choreographies and uploaded her medley on YouTube.

Alexandra Christine Schneiderman (stage name Alexa) is an American singer based in South Korea. After participating in both seasons of the reality television contest Rising Legends, she signed with Zanybros' ZB Label and trained there for two and a half years. During this time, she competed on Mnet's Produce 48. She debuted on October 21, 2019, with the single Bomb.

Alexa's charismatic dance cover excites K-pop fans

On January 28, 2022, the singer's agency, ZB Label, uploaded a video on YouTube showcasing the idol's powerful and charismatic dance moves to some of the best K-pop songs and choreographies of 2021.

The American singer popped and locked to the beats of BTS' Butter, Stray Kids' Thunderous, The Boyz's Maverick, ONEUS's LUNA, ATEEZ's Deja Vu, BLACKPINK Lisa's Money, Jessi's Cold-Blooded, TWICE's The Feels, and HyunA's I'm Not Cool, and her own track Extra.

For the first half of the video, the singer styled herself in a black and white Adidas casual outfit with a high pigtail hairdo and glossy black nail extensions. In the second half of the video, she switched into an all-white Nike outfit with the same hair style.

Fans took to the Twitterverse to express their thoughts on the idol's impressive dance skills. They also thanked the soloist for working hard on creating a sensational and memorable recording.

Syndra @Syndra80461569 @AleXa_ZB Your really feeding us A.I TROOPERS with your awesomeness and we thank you for that. You have worked so hard and still working hard eat well and rest we will always support you. by the way @AleXa_ZB say hi to my newly recruited A.I TROOPER @Shaunage325 he reacted to Tattoo @AleXa_ZB Your really feeding us A.I TROOPERS with your awesomeness and we thank you for that. You have worked so hard and still working hard eat well and rest we will always support you. by the way @AleXa_ZB say hi to my newly recruited A.I TROOPER @Shaunage325 he reacted to Tattoo

The American singer's new single TATTOO

On January 6, 2022, Alexa released the official music video for her new single TATTOO. The music video shows the singer walking through the mesmerizing streets of California as she tries to understand the complexity of human emotions.

In her music video, the singer changes sets from a bustling street to a rooftop with backup dancers all dressed in black outfits. The scenes in the video also change from an amusement park to a telephone booth and so on.

The song denotes the human emotions felt after a breakup. The singer pairs these emotions with the lyrics “you stuck on me just like a tattoo”. Through this upbeat pop melody and the idol’s impressive vocals, TATTOO draws the attention of listeners into its story.

