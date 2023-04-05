Nike Air Force 1 Gingham sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label, has been at the top of its game throughout 2022, thanks to the iconic Air Force 1 colorways that it released as a part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the silhouette. This strong presence in the sneaker market is being retained by the brand in 2023 as well.

This year is set to witness some iconic makeovers upon classic sneaker models such as Air Jordans, Air Forces, Dunks, and more.

Besides that, the swoosh label is also continuing to capitalize upon the Air Force 1 Low sneaker model by launching more makeovers upon the silhouette. The label has now introduced a brand new AF1 sneaker pack, featuring Gingham patterns in two colors.

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Gingham pack hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, but according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the 2-piece sneaker pack will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

The upcoming 2-piece Nike Air Force 1 Low Gingham sneakers come in red and blue colorways

The upcoming 2-piece Nike Air Force 1 Low Gingham sneaker pack features Red and Blue colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Legendary sneaker designer Bruce Kilgore of the swoosh label introduced the iconic Air Force 1 design for the first time in 1982 as part of the brand's basketball shoe lineup. The sneaker model has since continued to garner the attention of both sneakerheads and collaborative partners.

Some recognized labels, including Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and more have now adopted the sneaker for their own spin.

The sneaker model has also been recognized for its clean aesthetic and appealing characteristics. The official Nike website describes the story and history of the sneaker model as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further read:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The swoosh label's latest "Gingham" sneaker pack fits right in with the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 season. The latest sneaker pack is inspired by brown wicker baskets and the tablecloth blankets commonly used during picnics.

The pack features two makeovers, "University Blue" and "Red."

Both makeovers come with an upper constructed out of tumbled leather material. The pristine and iconic "Triple White" pattern is followed on both the sneakers. The all-white look is disturbed by a pop of colors upon the mid-foot swoosh logos placed upon both the medial and lateral sides.

The swooshes of both the sneakers come clad in "University Blue" and "Red" checkered patterns, respectively. The color and pattern is carried in the back upon the heel tabs.

Branding details of both the sneakers including the "AF-1" lace dubraes. The "Nike Air" lettering upon the tongue tags and sockliners are clad in the respective colors of the sneaker makeover.

The sneaker pack is rumored to launch in the coming months at a retail price of $110 each via Nike and select retailers.

