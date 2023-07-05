AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Black/White” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

AMBUSH, Yoon Ahn's widely recognized fashion label, has teamed up with Nike Sportswear once more to reveal a new collab for Fall 2023 - the AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low line.

A few weeks ago, the duo's joint Air More Uptempo Low shoe surfaced in "Limestone" hue, and now for the latest addition Yoon offers a classic "Black/White" hue that pays respect to the original Air More Uptempo debut from 1996.

Although no official release information is disclosed by the partnering brands so far, the AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low "Black/White" shoes are expected to enter into the sneaker market sometime during Fall of 2023, as reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit.

These dual-toned pairs will be offered with the retail price label of $190 USD for each pair. The collab's sneakers will be sold by the online as well as offline locations of Nike and a slew of other retail locations.

AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Black/White” shoes will be offered in special packaging

Here's another look at the upcoming collab sneaker (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

AMBUSH is a Tokyo-based fashion business started by Yoon Ahn, who has previously collaborated with Nike Inc. to develop unique and contemporary creations influenced by sports, car and motorbike culture, as well as Tokyo's brilliant lights and manga.

Among the prominent collaborations are Dunk High, Air Adjust Force, Air Force 1, and others. These silhouettes were created in a variety of hues. In addition to their shoe collections, the two labels have previously released cooperative clothing capsules.

Yoon Ahn, the designer and founder of AMBUSH, recently created her own twist on the classic, changing it into a low-top variant for the first time. The first images of the new "Black/White" colorway were shared by the sneaker insider, @kicksdong.

The AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo partnership, which redefines one of the most iconic footwear of all time, just surfaced on the internet, a collaboration involving the Japanese street style business and the American athletic wear titan.

Wilson Smith created the Air More Uptempo in 1996, using influence from punk and pop art to produce the big "AIR" logo on the outer edges of the sneaker. After being laced up by Scottie Pippen in the Chicago Bulls' historic 72-10 season, the design established an enduring appeal among basketball enthusiasts and sneakers fans.

The AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low comes in a traditional Black and White scheme of colors. The shoe is made with painstaking attention to detail, with an all-Black nubuck top, mesh tongue flaps, as well as leather "AIR" text highlighted in White.

White elements can also be found on the Swoosh emblems that cover the toe box, lateral midsole, heels, and outer sole unit, complemented by the AMBUSH logo clearly shown on the midsole's heel. Co-branded insoles, an extended Air Sole unit for optimal comfort, and a strong Black rubber sole complete the look.

Each pair will be offered in co-branded packaging, enhancing the experience as a whole.

Stay tuned for the release of the sought-after AMBUSH x Air More Uptempo Low "Black/White" in the coming weeks for those who are eagerly awaiting it. You are advised to sign up on the Swoosh's official webpage or get it's SNKRS app to get the timely alerts on the aforementioned release and other future launches.

Poll : 0 votes