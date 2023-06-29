Nike Air Force 1 Low "Reflective Swoosh" shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike is getting to introduce another new fresh colorway for its 40-year-old icon Nike Air Force 1 Low. For the latest revamp, the shoe company dressed the sneaker in matte black overlays with contrasting swooshes on top. The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Reflective Swoosh" is scheduled to hit the shoe market in the following weeks of 2023.

Although no specific release dates have been announced, this low-top footwear will be accessible through Nike's physical as well as online stores, the SNKRS app, and other registered retail shops in grade school sizing options. AF1 fans and other casual shoppers will have to wait for pricing information.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Reflective Swoosh" shoes are covered in Matte Black leather overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

When it comes to the quality and relevance of superior athletic brand sneakers, the enduring charm of the Nike Air Force 1 Low cannot be disputed. The AF 1, an indispensable component of sneaker culture since its inception in 1982, has always served as an empty slate for fresh ideas due to its simple yet adaptable form. The stylish variations and hues of the style sell out quickly, regardless it is a collaboration launch or an individual release.

Writing about the classic silhouette that is available on the website, the Swoosh brand writes:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Reflective embellishments have grown to be a mainstay in Nike's collection, appearing on everything from classic organizational treasures like the Air Jordan 5 to contemporary masterpieces like the VaporMax Flyknit range. The Swoosh also infuses it into their heritage line, as seen with their latest Nike Air Force 1 for kids.

Nike effectively combines these reflecting features with an original texture as well as material variation to create a visually appealing pair. While the color scheme may appear minor, this Air Force 1 features a beautifully textured greyscale hue that distinguishes it from other models.

Take a look at the reflective swoosh accents (Image via Nike)

At first look, the matted leather, which makes up a large amount of the shoe's design, draws attention and offers a distinct, expensive feel. Ripstop material covers the mid-panel as well as tongue, accentuating the matted leather while offering it an adventurous twist. However, the star of the show is the reflective design that surrounds the Swoosh, integrating the footwear with a silver radiance that is sure to turn heads.

The color palette expands on the greyscale palette, with an elegant combination of dark and light greys adorning the company's logo and midsole. The finishing touch is an icy blue outsole that contrasts beautifully with the grey, rendering the shoe as cool as it is fashionable.

Sneakerheads should continue to keep a look out for the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Reflective Swoosh" sporting sneakers, which is expected to release soon. If they want to avoid missing out, they can sign up on Nike's primary website or join the SNKRS app to receive rapid alerts when a specific model becomes available.

Poll : 0 votes