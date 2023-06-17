Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Triple Black" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has continued to establish its prowess in producing running shoes over the years. In fact, the Swoosh label began its journey with the launch of a revolutionary track running silhouette, the Moon shoe, in 1972. It has since grown into a huge sportswear label extending into the fields of basketball, golf, soccer, and more. Howeve, the Swoosh still continues to revolutionize the running shoes.

One of the latest running shoes includes the Vapormax Flyknit 2023, which now comes in a triple black colorway for those who want minimal style with maximum performance. The sneaker has previously been dressed in various colorways, including the "Pale Vanilla," "Oreo," "Pearl Pink," "Baltic Blue," and more.

The latest rendition, Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Triple Black," hasn't been given an official release date yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released soon via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

The upcoming Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Triple Black" sneakers feature subtle hits of grey

The Swoosh label kick-started its Vapormax sneaker line for the running purpose in March 2017. The shoes line became one of the most revolutionary designs as it featured the innovative Air Max technology without using any rubber or foam. Moreover, it uses recycled content to make a flexible upper that is suitable for the warmer climate.

"Have you ever walked on Air? Step into this shoe to truly see how it's done. Look through or remove the perforated insole to see the transparent Nike Air unit. Made from at least 20% recycled content by weight, the stretchy upper keeps it light and cool for warmer weather."

The label has since continued to add more colorways and iterations to the sneaker line. The Air Vapormax sneakers were nicknamed as the "pinnacle of Nike Air" and became popular due to its unique sole unit. The Swoosh label's official site introduces Air Vapormax technology as follows:

"After the 7-year journey from ideation to release, the Air VaporMax represents a new era in Nike innovation. To truly capture the feeling of 'running on air,' the designers restructured the Air unit to be attached directly to the upper."

The Vapormax lineage is updated annually, but after missing 2022 due to COVID-19, the label renewed the model in 2023.

The Vapormax lineage is updated annually, but after missing 2022 due to COVID-19, the label renewed the model in 2023. The latest model was inspired by the Vapormax Flyknit 2020 and Vapormax Flyknit 2017 models.

The latest Vapormax Flyknit 2023 "Triple Black" features heightened heel and toned-down rubberized shielding at the heel. The tonal black comes clad upon most of the upper, including heel counters, mudguards, quarter overlays, and sole unit.

The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of newly engineered knit with embedded cable material. In addition, the standout feature of the shoe includes waterproof tapings upon the forefoot and heel.

The monochromatic black color scheme is disturbed with grey-hued profile swooshes on the shoes with the "Move To Zero" pinwheel logo on the speckled insoles. The collars of the shoes are constructed out of soft terry fabrics. Lastly, the slipping of feet in and out of the shoe has been made convenient with nylon pull tabs.

The shoes are expected to launch soon for $210 via Nike and select retailers.

