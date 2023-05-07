Nike Air Adjust Force "Khaki" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The original 1996 Nike Basketball silhouette, Nike Air Adjust Force, has returned, this time donning an earthy "Khaki" colouring in advance of the autumnal season. Thanks to the partnership with AMBUSH, the Nike Air Adjust Force have witnessed a rise in popularity.

The Nike Air Adjust Force "Khaki" shoes are expected to arrive in the coming months for $170 USD at select retailers as well as on Nike, both online and offline. This is a reasonable price for a high-quality and versatile shoe that can be worn with different outfits and occasions.

Nike Air Adjust Force "Khaki" Shoes are complimented with crisp white accents

The hottest trend in the sneaker industry right now is retro design, as businesses from every field have taken the initiative to revive their past styles for the present generation of footwear. Although many of Nike's most popular models appear to be vintage versions, several other trainers from the same era didn't garner the same level of attention and finally made a periodic comeback.

By the turn of the twentieth century, most of the best NBA players were wearing the Nike Air Adjust Force, which was first created in 1996 as a basketball boot. However, it has mainly avoided the shoe market for the past 20 years, making it a sort of "unicorn shoe" in the footwear industry.

Before making a comeback in 2022 with Yoon Ahn's AMBUSH, the Nike Air Adjust Force was previously discontinued for almost 20 years. The silhouette will soon be available in GR colours, much like many other collaborations-reviving trainers. Additionally, the Swoosh will release a brand-new "Khaki" version of the Nike Air Adjust Force.

The shoes feature a light bone and khaki color scheme that is perfect for the summer season. The upper is made of leather with brown accents on the Nike branding on the velcro strap, inner lining, and Swoosh lining.

The velcro strap is a signature element of the shoe that allows the wearer to adjust the fit and comfort according to their preference. The shoe also has a padded tongue and collar for extra support and stability.

The midsole of the shoe is white and showcases the 180-degree Air Max units that provide cushioning and shock absorption. The outsole is made of Nike Grind, an upcycled material that is derived from leftover materials from the production process. This gives the shoe a speckled gum medium brown look that adds a touch of casualness and sustainability to the design.

The Nike Air Adjust Force "Khaki" shoes are part of a series of new colorways rolling out for this silhouette. These shoes are a more subtle and refined version of the shoe that still retains its original charm and appeal. The shoe is a great choice for anyone who loves retro-inspired sneakers with a modern twist.

Moreover, the shoe is comfortable, durable, and eco-friendly, making it a worthy addition to any sneaker collection.

Keep an eye out for the new Nike Air Adjust Force "Khaki" shoes when they release in the upcoming months of 2023. On the official website of the Swoosh label or by using the company's SNKRS app, one can register to get updates on the release date of the aforementioned sneakers.

