Nike Air Max 90 "Black Gum" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Swoosh label is preparing for the launch of an all-new Nike Air Max 90 colorway. The latest addition to the brand's catalog will be dressed in two-toned ensemble featuring bold black and brown gum hues. These pairs are accentuated with gray swooshes on the sides.

The new Nike Air Max 90 "Black Gum" shoes are expected to hit stores later in 2023. However, the footwear producer has kept the majority of the details under wraps at the moment. Nike's both online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and select vendors will sell these sneakers. Those interested in securing a pair for themselves should keep an eye out for official retail prices.

Nike Air Max 90 "Black Gum" shoes are complemented with reflective accents

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via Nike)

Nike's portfolio of kicks has continued to excite sneakerheads' interest. The sportswear brand has once again established its legacy as a sneaker mastermind, with the release of technically inventive sneakers. Alongside the Air Max 1, the Swoosh label began its Air Max shoe style in 1987, progressively adding more variants of the athletic gear.

The classic Air Max 90 style first appeared in 1990 and instantly became popular among fans owing to its "Dad shoe" appearance. Tinker Hatfield, the revered sneaker artist and Swoosh label pioneer responsible for shapes ranging from the Air Jordan 3 to the Air Jordan 15, produced the aforementioned model.

Information about the origins of the silhouette are mentioned on the Swoosh label's website, which states:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

Nike Sportswear has captivated the curiosity of sneakerheads once again with the arrival of the stunning Nike Air Max 90 "Black Gum," the newest entry in a bright new series of launches. This outstanding shoe follows in the lines of the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus as well as is the second in what promises to be an intriguing series.

Here's a closer look at the reflective accents of the shoe (Image via Nike)

The new "Black Gum" colorway demonstrates the refinement of its monochrome tones with a single glance. The top features an effortless combination of blacks and greys, giving it a sleek look that emanates boldness and grace. However, as with any masterpiece, it is brought up to greatness by the subtle details.

The Nike Air Max 90 "Black Gum" boasts a medium gum outsole, whose rustic tone brilliantly complements the somber hues of the top, offering a hint of energy and liveliness.

Another brilliant addition is the reflective tongue taping, which adds an air of surprise and interest to the shoe. This characteristic improves its visual appeal as well as adds practicality, especially for people who prefer nighttime activities.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews



More Details : snkrne.ws/3NLlnD4 Gum bottoms complete this stealthy Nike Air Max 90 🥷More Details Gum bottoms complete this stealthy Nike Air Max 90 🥷 More Details 📝: snkrne.ws/3NLlnD4 https://t.co/2NBWY7J8nR

Hiking-inspired laces pay homage to the rough outdoors while also imparting a sense of toughness and dependability to the Nike Air Max 90 "Black Gum." This running shoe is equally at home blazing trails as it is turning heads in metropolitan jungles.

The Nike Air Max 90 "Black Gum" stands out in a world of vivid colors as well as grandiose styles with its subtle elegance. This is a shoe that is making distinctions, for those who appreciate that true style is found in the small details.

Keep an eye out for the freshly designed Nike Air Max 90 "Black Gum" sneakers, which will be available in the coming weeks of 2023. If readers are worried about missing the debut, they can visit the official Nike website or download the SNKRS app to receive timely alerts.

Poll : 0 votes