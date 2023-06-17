Nike Air Max 1 "Multi" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Max 1 shoe received a grandiose 35th anniversary celebration in 2022, and the Swoosh company has continued to experience a successful run with the model. Given their popularity, more legendary re-designs are thus being released by the brand, the most recent update to this model being the "Multi" colorway, an aged yet elegant design.

Released in 1987, the Air Max 1 sneaker type is one of the Swoosh brand's most well-known lines of running sneakers. The most recent release is the "Multi" iteration, which follows the release of chic variants like "Puerto Rican Day," "Big Bubble," "Chili 2.0," and "Navy/Red."

According to early rumors from reputable sneaker media sources like Sneaker Bar Detroit, the forthcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Multi" hue is expected to debut in the footwear market sometime in the fall of 2023. Fans, alongside eager sneakerheads, can purchase these colorful shoes online, offline, via the Nike SNKRS app, and a few select retail partners. The shoes will be released in women's exclusive sizes only, at a fixed price of $150 USD per pair.

Nike Air Max 1 "Multi" shoes are complemented with subtle brown overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is renowned for conjuring magic when it comes to the subject of footwear, and this year, the Air Max 1 release pot is bubbling with creativity. The Air Max 1 has undergone a good deal of experimentation in 2023, including incorporating components from long-forgotten artworks and the fascinating world of Japanese soft vinyl toys.

It's important to understand that this alluring Nike Air Max 1 is more than simply a pair of shoes. It is, in fact, also a work of art. In particular, since color-blocking is a form of unrestricted creativity that is celebrated in the new "Multi" colorway of this silhouette, the upcoming model promises to be one of the most captivating entrants to grace the brand's stores.

Offering an idea of the origins and early years of the Nike Air Max 1 silhouette, the athletic apparel manufacturer has shared the following details:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year."

The new "Multi" hue is entirely wrapped up in a Sail/Black-Light Orewood Brown palette. With their exquisite brown overlay and crisp white soles, the forefoot and top quarter can initially fool the wearer into thinking they're seeing a vintage Air Max 1. However, the heel is where the true magic takes place, so sneakerheads should continue exploring.

SiteSupply @TheSiteSupply Official Images of the Nike Air Max 1 Multi-Color Official Images of the Nike Air Max 1 Multi-Color 🎨 https://t.co/lHbwGWiZ8D

Bright yellow tones run from the heel panel like a stream, mixing with the mudguard, and flow into the midsole, almost as if the shoes have captured the sun and borrowed the bright color directly from it.

However, this is not where the pair's uniqueness ends. A dab of scarlet pink is draped at the midfoot and flows into the bottom of the quarter overlay, offering one last flourish of flamboyance.

Keep and eye out for the next Nike Air Max 1 "Multi" colorway, which is scheduled to release in the coming months of 2023. For instant notifications, interested readers may easily register on the Swoosh's official website or download the SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes