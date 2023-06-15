Nike Air Max 1 “Sofvi” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Max 1 has already witnessed a great amount of action in 2023, including a comeback of the "Big Bubble" OG, corduroy-clad colorways, and the launching of a new "Shima Shima" concept. But, with all of that behind us, we can now turn our attention to the the second half of the ongoing year and get a glimpse of what is waiting for Fall 2023.

The sneaker community will receive the newly created Nike Air Max 1 “Sofvi” iteration this fall. The new iteration is entirely wrapped up in a Sail/Metallic Silver-Siren Red-Sundial-Guava Ice-Barely Green color palette.

The new Nike Air Max 1 “Sofvi” colorway is all set to rock the footwear market sometime during August 2023, as per early reports of trusted sneaker media outlets like Sole Retriever. Fans and other sneaker enthusiasts can find these vibrant shoes online as well as in offline locations of Nike, its SNKRS app, and a few other partnering retail outlets.

With a fixed price tag of $160 for each pair, the sneakers will be dropped only in women’s exclusive sizes.

Nike Air Max 1 “Sofvi” shoes are covered in vibrant red makeup inspired by Japanese vinyl toys

As Nike demonstrated last year at the company's 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has decided to concentrate on the women in the shoe market. This has been demonstrated by the number of female designers who have worked on initiatives within the Nike Inc. umbrella, in addition to a flurry of women's exclusive releases such as the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 '87 "Tan Lines."

Complex's Brenden Dunne recently unveiled the vinyl toy-inspired "Sofvi" hue, which continues to give female-special iterations on the aforementioned design.

The activewear company provides the following information about the Nike Air Max 1 silhouette's beginnings and developmental years:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

The upper of the shoe is made up of a mix of leather as well as TPU, with the latter appearing on the heel and mid-foot panel. These two panels have a transparent finish with a tan gradient appearance.

The bright red hits on the sockliner and mudguard are offset by white leather on the toe box, collar area, and heel counter. Nike adds a small Swoosh to the mudguard and wraps the mid-foot Swoosh in a metallic silver textile for insignia.

The insole features Japanese language and pixelated designs, with further Japanese lettering on the bottom of the left sneaker's outer sole unit. The brown foam midsole with visible air in the heel and clear outsole finish off the look.

Similar to insoles, the shoe box is also customized with Japanese fonts and pixelated graphics all over.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 “Sofvi” colorway that is planned for the coming weeks of 2023.

Those who are seriously looking forward to buying these sneakers can easily sign up in the Swoosh’s official web page or get the SNKRS app for the timely alerts on the shoe.

