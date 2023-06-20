A-Cold-Wall* x Nike Air Max Plus "Blue" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

After collaborating with Nike to create footwear capsules focusing on the Zoom Vomero 5 and the Air Force 1, A-Cold-Wall* is set to expand its catalog with the sportswear giant by putting their mark on the Air Max Plus. Most recently, the early images of the upcoming Air Max Plus shoes were shared by A-Cold-Wall*'s founder, Samuel Ross, via his Instagram page.

According to the popular sneaker media outlet Sole Retriever, the recently released A-Cold-Wall* x Nike Air Max Plus "Blue" shoes will be available in the spring of 2024. Each pair of these shoes will cost $210 USD, with choices for men's sizing. These pairs will be offered by A-Cold-Wall*, Nike, the SNKRS app, and a variety of additional retail websites as well as offline places.

A-Cold-Wall* x Nike Air Max Plus "Blue" shoes have Cool Grey accents

Nike and A-Cold-Wall* are no strangers to partnership, and their relationship continues with an entirely novel take on the Air Max Plus. Samuel Ross, the British designer behind A-Cold-Wall*, is known for his industrial and avant-garde aesthetic, and he has teased a new palette for the partnership. Following the introduction of the "Black" and "Platinum Tint" pairs, a brilliant "Blue" variant will be added.

The creation of the well-known Air Max began in 1978, according to the official the shoe brand's website. The Swoosh elaborated on the shoe's history, saying:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it.”

It continues:

“Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

This new Air Max Plus from A-Cold-Wall* features the same structure as its predecessors, with an all-leather exterior embellished with co-branded elements and striking grey squares. Tonal blue lace sets complement the monochromatic upper, while a yellow Tuned Air logo appears on the heel.

A co-branded midsole in a matching blue colorway is included, and there are visible Tuned Air elements in the heel as well as the forefoot for enhanced comfort. A matching outer sole unit completes the entire look.

Sneakerheads should look out for the newly arrived Air Max Plus "Blue" shoes, which are set to release next year. Register on the official Swoosh website or download the SNKRS app to receive timely information on the debut of the highly anticipated pair.

More about Samuel Ross' A-Cold-Wall*

A-Cold-Wall* designs with an ergonomic mindset, blending social responsibility with material innovation to optimize human efficiency. ACW*, founded in 2015 by Samuel Ross in reaction to the British social setting and its sartorial connection, sparks a cultural discourse that praises youth energy. Designs emerge from a complicated set of variables that reflect and dictate the final products. ACW* philosophy is strengthened by careful material research.

Ross' transdisciplinary and semantic design approach results in collections of graphic clothing and technically designed items that examine the complexities and disparities of modern systems.

The British designer's fashion label has partnered with a number of big names, not only for apparel launches, but also sneaker collabs. Brands including Nike, Converse, Timerland, Eastpak, and more, have joined forces with the brand over the years and contributed significantly to its popularity.

