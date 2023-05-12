Nike Air Max Plus 3 "Spider-Verse" shoes: Everything we know so far

Nobody is more enthusiastic than Nike about the upcoming debut of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse. The footwear brand has released several inline colorways that have striking similarities to the web-slinger, in addition to a collaborative Air Jordan 1. This Air Max Plus 3 is yet another unofficial homage, with a look that is quite similar to Miles Morales' trademark suit.

The Nike Air Max Plus 3 "Spider-Verse" is expected to release in the weeks before the movie's premiere on June 2, 2023. Although the price has not been announced yet, it will likely be similar to previous Air Max Plus 3 releases, which retail for around $190. The shoe will be available at select retailers and Nike.com.

Nike Air Max Plus 3 "Spider-Verse" shoes are adorned with movie-themed black, blue, and red accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is known for its innovative and stylish sneakers, and the Air Max Plus 3 is no exception. One of the most well-known shoe companies in the world is Nike, and its Air Max range is among its most recognisable designs. The most recent version of the Air Max family—which made its debut in 1998—is the Air Max Plus 3. The updated model has an eye-catching design influenced by palm trees and ocean waves.

This model, which debuted in 2020, features a sleek and futuristic design with a mesh upper, leather overlays, and a glossy TPU cage that wraps around the shoe. The Air Max Plus 3 also boasts the signature Tuned Air technology, which provides responsive cushioning and stability.

According to the official Nike website, the development of the well-known Air Max was started in 1978. Further elaborating on the shoe's lineage, the brand stated:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it.”

It continues:

“Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Let's call these the Air Max Plus 3 "Spider-Verse" 🕸️ Let's call these the Air Max Plus 3 "Spider-Verse" 🕸️ https://t.co/Xq1c3bdoMo

However, what makes this shoe even more appealing is its latest colorway, which is inspired by the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The movie, which is a sequel to the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, follows the adventures of Miles Morales, a young superhero who travels through different dimensions and meets different versions of Spider-Man.

The Air Max Plus 3 "Spider-Verse" pays homage to Morales' iconic suit that has black with red and blue accents. The shoe features a predominantly black base with red details on the side and blue details on the heel. Moreover, the mini white embroidered swooshes add a touch of contrast, while the classic Tuned Air logos complete the look.

If someone is a fan of Spider-Man or love a cool pair of themed sneakers, they might want to keep an eye out for this release. The Air Max Plus 3 "Spider-Verse" is a perfect way to show their support for Miles Morales and his interdimensional journey. It is also a great addition to one's sneaker collection, as it combines a classic silhouette with a modern twist.

Readers can easily sign up on the brand’s online website or use the SNKRS app for regular updates on the launch date and pricing details of the shoe.

