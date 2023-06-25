Robert Kraft x Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low “Patriots” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike not only releases new sneaker models regularly, but it also experiments with different fabrics and designs on its existing prominent sneaker styles. The label gave its legendary Air Force 1 silhouette a Flyknit remake for the most recent makeover, which has been dedicated to the English Patriots' Robert Kraft. The color pattern of the team is nicely incorporated into the new Air Force 1 Low Flyknit edition.

The Robert Kraft x Nike Air Force 1 Low Ultra Flyknit "Patriots" edition will be released later in 2023, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit. These low-top sneakers will be available for $160 USD per pair from Nike's websites and physical shops, the company's SNKRS app, and select other approved retail locations. However, no specific release dates have been announced by the shoe company.

Robert Kraft x Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low “Patriots” shoes are covered in themed blue and red hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is creating a tribute shoe in 2023 in recognition of the legendary Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots.

Robert Kraft is regarded as a prominent personality in sports, which is why this year's Nike Air Force 1 Low Flyknit 'Robert Kraft' variation exudes vibrancy with class, evoking the spirit of a great champion.

The new 2023 edition features a vibrant royal blue Flyknit outer that has been expertly stitched, marking a big step forward in terms of design. It contrasts nicely with the black trim on the eye stays, laces, and inside lining. However, it's not simply the color scheme that sets this pair apart; luxury elements have been expertly incorporated into the overall layout.

Here's a look at the tongue areas (Image via Nike)

The leather tongues have a double RKK/Patriots logo, and the heel is further encased in luxurious leather. The profile features a distinctive 3D shiny PVC Swoosh that blends perfectly with the bright upper. The combination is superbly balanced, with a clean white sole unit that mixes in flawlessly. The sole unit is topped with black at the heel as well as the toe, adding a subtle twist and an edgy feel.

The pair comes with three sets of laces for changing looks. Furthermore, the "We Are All Patriots" design insole is placed on the footbed, which is not only a testament to togetherness but also bears Kraft's signature as a badge of legitimacy.

Take a closer look at the Swoosh and sides of the shoes (Image via Nike)

Since 2014, the brand has been saluting Robert Kraft with variants of Air Force 1s as a nod to the past. The previous year's homage was an ode to the team's hues, with deep "Navy Blue" and red highlights. The grey suedes with stitched Swoosh instantly made it an iconic piece. As a tribute to the franchise's history, previous editions included components such as R.K.K.-branded dubraes with the Flying Elvis emblem.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Robert Kraft x Air Force 1 Low Ultra Flyknit "Patriots" shoes later this year. Those who desire to obtain speedy notifications on the debut date of the stated colorway should sign up on the company's website or utilize the SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes