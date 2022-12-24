New England Patriots 22/23 merch: Where to buy, price, and more explored

The New England Patriots - a professional American football team - is one of the most respected teams in the field of NFL (National Football League). The professional American team is based in the Greater Boston area and competes in NFL as a club member of the league's American Football Conference East division.

As the new year (2023) approaches, the Super Bowl LVII league is also approaching and fans are already rooting for their teams in the ongoing Round 16 of the league.

Now, ahead of the Superbowl we have mentioned New England Patriots-themed merch, official jerseys, and items that one can avail to support their favorite team in their uniform.

The New England Patriots team is sponsored by the sportswear behemoth Nike and to further commemorate the team, the duo has launched multiple items including caps, sneakers, jerseys, shirts, hoodies, caps, and more.

The merch can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Nike, Patriots shop, NFL shop, and select retailers.

More about the New England Patriots 22/23 merch which can be bought ahead of 2023 Super Bowl LVII

The New England Patriots 22/23 merch featuring jerseys, caps, jackets, tees, and more, which can be bought ahead of 2023 Super Bowl LVII

The Patriots have never shied away from a challenge and have often used their most versatile players in all three phases to win their games. The team has an old school mentality when it comes to using players for multiple roles.

This has not been good playoff season for the New England Patriots, but the team continues to dominate the football league and still has a very real chance to make it into the playoffs for Super Bowl.

So, for fans who are praying for a miracle, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of a few merch items that can be availed currently,

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 x NFL New England Patriots road running shoes, which can be availed at a retail price of $140 via Nike. Mac Jones Men's game football jersey, which can be availed at a retail price of $130 via Nike. Dri-FIT Infograph Lockup long-sleeve t-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $45 via Nike. Dri-FIT Exceed women's t-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $35 via Nike. Dri-FIT Primary Lockup men's shorts, which can be availed at a retail price of $60 via Nike. Dri-FIT Rewind Playback Icon women's long-sleeve top, which can be availed at a retail price of $70 via Nike. Sideline Coach Lockuo men's short-sleeve jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $75 via Nike. Club Fleece big kids' hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $50 via Nike. Local Legend Men's T-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $35 via Nike. Nike Historic long-sleeve hooded henley, which can be availed at a retail price of $60 via Nike.

The merch pieces are mostly clad in team colors - nautical blue, red, and white. The Patriots-themed items can be availed in men's, women's, and kid's sizes, which can be availed for as a custom to single player or for general fans.

The merch can be availed via multiple sources such as NFL shop, Patriots shop, and many more other than Nike.

