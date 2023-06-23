Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to give sneakerheads multiple iconic makeovers upon the beloved Air Max 1 sneaker model. After introducing makeovers such as "Big Bubble," "All Petals United," "Chilli 2.0," "Puerto Rico," and more, the latest sneaker to be teased online is the "Tan Lines."

The beloved Air Max 1 sneaker model celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2022 and won the hearts of sneakerheads globally with iconic makeovers, collaborations, and special-edition releases. Now, the Swoosh label is continuing to ride off the success of the silhouette in 2023. The latest makeover, "Tan Lines," comes clad in multiple neutral tones, which contrast together to form a cute sneaker for women.

The Swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Air Max 1 "Tan Lines" yet. However, according to the media outlet Nice Kicks and Hypebeast, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming weeks under Fall 2023 lineup.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Tan Lines" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Tan Lines" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label has continued to rule the footwear world alongside providing sports shoes for a long time and has managed to strike the perfect balance between the two.

One fine example is the revolutionary Air Max sneaker lineage, which was introduced as a running shoe but was adapted into a lifestyle silhouette. The Swoosh label launched the running shoe-turned-lifestyle Air Max 1 sneaker model in 1987 as a part of the running shoe lineup.

The Swoosh label veteran and the beloved sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield designed the model, who was also behind the legendary sneaker models from Air Jordan 3 to Air Jordan 15.

Brandon @brandon1an first look wmns air max 1 tan lines first look wmns air max 1 tan lines https://t.co/yXZFFUHHm3

Tinker Hatfield designed the shoe inspired by Pompidou, a structure in France, and gave it a unique concept in the form of the first-ever visible air unit. The official Nike site introduces the sneaker model and its history as follows:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

Brendan Dunne, a sneaker aficionado, leaked the shoe. The shoe comes clad in a "Grain / Burnt Sunrise / Plum Fog / Deep Royal Blue / Violet Dust / Pure Platinum" color scheme. The entire shoe is constructed out of premium materials to give a luxury treatment to ladies.

Tan hue can be seen placed upon the mudguards, while the brighter shades, including blue, green, burnt Orange, and Pink hue, are added to the rest of the shoes. Tongue tabs and heel counts are stylized with the debossed modern "NIKE" logos.

The look is finished with visible Nike Air windows, black rubber outsoles, and beige midsoles. The Air Max 1 "Tan Lines" sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers in Fall 2023. The pair will be released exclusively in women's sizes at a retail price of $160.

