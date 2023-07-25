Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf "Sea Glass" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Since making its debut in 1987, the Nike Air Max 1 has become a mainstay in the footwear industry. Earlier in 2023, Nike brought back the timeless sneaker model with the original "Big Bubble" composition, alongside many other mainline golf-friendly colorways, including "Navy/Red," "Watermelon," "Play to Live," and more.

A new "Sea Glass" colorway of the Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf appears to be the latest addition to the company's 2023 catalog. This new colorway will sport a Sea Glass/Sequoia-Mica Green-Lime Blast color scheme.

Although the activewear brand has made no formal announcement about the release date of the new Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf "Sea Glass" shoes, they are anticipated to be dropped sometime later this year, as reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit. These golf-friendly chunky sneakers are marked with a retail price label of $160 for each pair. The pair will be purchasable via the online as well as in-store locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other associated retail shops.

Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf "Sea Glass" shoes are accentuated with hits of volt green all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Oregon's Swoosh has grown into one of the world's most prominent and forward-thinking footwear businesses, with the Air Max 1 as its most widely recognizable design. The Air Max 1 redefined the idea of padding and comfort by being the first shoe to have an apparent air unit in the heel.

The Air Max 1 has been a mainstay for shoe lovers since it made its public appearance in 1987 and has since been reissued in numerous colorways and partnerships.

The sportswear brand offers the following details on the early years and beginnings of the popular Nike Air Max 1 silhouette,

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

With its luscious green suede mudguard, the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Golf "Sea Glass" redefines golf course fashion. Made of green-tinted mesh, it blends in perfectly with the heel counter, vamp, and midfoot panel made of greenish-grey suede panels.

The side panel is adorned with the Swoosh, which matches the color of the mudguard. Additionally, the lace sets pop against the mesh-covered tongue flaps. The TPU eyelet features a volt green touch for a splash of color.

The midsole of the sneaker, an Air Max 1 with speckling throughout, sports a volt-green Big Bubble. A trifecta of hues—volt green, cream, and mica green—on the spikeless outer sole unit suitable for the golf course completes the design.

Watch for the subsequent Air Max 1 "Sea Glass" sneakers, which will be marketed in stores in the ensuing 2023 weeks. For those who think they must have a pair of these golf sneakers, registering on the Swoosh website or downloading the SNKRS app is a simple way to start receiving updates about the arrival date of the shoe.