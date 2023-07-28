Nike Air Max 90 "Anthracite" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The classic Nike Air Max 90 sneaker, hailing from Oregon's Swoosh, is set to make a strong impact in the sneaker market with a range of fresh colorways and styles. Some recent versions include "Lapis," "Reflective Swoosh," "Black Gum," and more. The latest addition to the lineup is the "Anthracite" edition, featuring a sleek Anthracite/Summit White-Mystic Red color scheme that covers the entire shoe.

Although the release date of the new Nike Air Max 90 "Anthracite" sneakers has not been officially announced by the sportswear company, several sneaker media outlets, such as Sole Retriever, indicate that these sneakers will go on sale sometime around the Christmas season of 2023.

For those who are incredibly eager to get their hands on these sneakers, you may find them through a variety of new connected retail stores in addition to Nike's stores on the internet and offline. These sneakers will be offered in men's sizing options with a retail price label of $130 for each pair.

Nike Air Max 90 "Anthracite" shoes are accentuated with hits of mystic red all over

Here's a detailed look at the Anthracite colorway (Image via Nike)

Nike's collection of shoes continues to magnetize sneakers lovers. The activewear manufacturer has furthered its position as a shoe genius by releasing modern, technologically sophisticated footwear. The Swoosh brand debuted the Air Max footwear series in 1987 along with its iconic Air Max 1 sneaker model, thereafter unveiling multiple versions of the footwear category.

The classic Air Max 90 shape, which launched in 1990, instantly became a favorite among aficionados thanks to its dad shoe-inspired aesthetic. Acclaimed footwear creator Tinker Hatfield created this particular model of Air Max lineup.

The history of the Nike Air Max 90 sneaker model is detailed on the company's website:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone.”

The "Anthracite" design boasts a robust layering of charcoal nubuck, providing a durable foundation with black mesh for the upper body and tongues. A classic black leather mudguard is skillfully placed on top, maintaining a sense of monochromatic elegance. The sole unit, lace sets, and liners also feature cascades of black and grey, adding depth and sophistication to the overall look.

The relatively muted color scheme is sharply broken up by two unique elements: gleaming "Mystic Red" patches as well as pure white Swoosh embellishments. The red is prominently incorporated into the design and is uniformly dispersed all across the outer sole unit tread, branding panels, forward eyestays, and Air cassettes.

The holiday season of 2023 will see the release of the Air Max 90 "Anthracite" shoes, so keep an eye out for them. People who feel they must own a pair of these sturdy sneakers may easily start getting alerts regarding the footwear's release date by signing up for the Swoosh webpage or utilizing the SNKRS app.