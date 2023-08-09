5 upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High releases planned for 2024

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label never misses the opportunity to enthuse their diehard fans ahead of iconic launches. The Jordan brand has been associated with excellence and innovative thinking since 1985 when Michael Jordan debuted his first signature footwear, the Air Jordan 1. Since then, the company has released a number of styles and color schemes that have piqued the interest of both basketball enthusiasts and fans.

Although 2024 is still a couple of months away, Jordan Brand is not holding back and is planning to introduce a slew of options to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. Here are the top five Air Jordan 1 High sneakers dropping in 2024, with info on their designs, release dates, prices, and more. They range from traditional colorways to avant-garde designs.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Green Glow" and four other colorways ready to rock the sneaker market in 2024

1) Air Jordan 1 High "Dusted Clay"

The highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 High "Dusted Clay" shoes are in line with the sneaker model's love of chocolate and cacao. It has been speculated that the pair will be released solely in women's sizes through the Jordan brand's Special Projects.

A "Dusted Clay / Caco Wow / Burnt Sunrise" color palette adorns the body of the shoe. The upper of the sneakers has a leather finish, with the majority of it covered in the Dusted Clay color. Furthermore, the Dusted Clay color is used on the perforated toe boxes, mid panels, and heel tabs as well.

The titular Dusted Clay color stands in contrast with the Cacao Wow overlays on the forefoot, heel counters, lacing framework, ankle collars, and swoosh logos.

The shoe features a brand name, tongue tags, and a winged basketball logo in a charred orange shade. Clay midsoles and brown rubber outsoles complete the look. The pair is expected to retail for $170 at Nike's official site, the SNKRS app, and select Jordan Brand retailers.

2) Air Jordan 1 High OG "Green Glow"

Jordan Brand plans to create a new version of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Green Glow" in the summer of 2024. This latest venture combines white, black, and green glow hues. The classical "Black Toe" color blocking, reminiscent of the "Lucky Green" pair from April 2023, gives it a classic look yet a fashionable appearance.

The shoe has airy perforations above the toe box as well as a white leather base. Black tones can be found on the eyestays, Wings emblem, collar, tongue flaps, lace sets, and Swoosh symbol.

Green Glow highlighting features on the heel counter, ankle flap, and rubber outer sole unit add interest to the layout, with a white midsole completing its look. The pair is expected to hit the shelves with a price of $180 and will be available at Nike's official e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and select Jordan Brand retail outlets.

3) Air Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold”

As part of its plan to expand the women's sneaker collection, Nike's Jordan Brand intends to keep releasing special editions for the ladies. Air Jordan 1 High OG "Metallic Gold" will be introduced as part of this series in Spring 2024. The retail price of these sneakers is expected to be $180 per pair.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Metallic Gold" sneakers are a gorgeous pair of sneakers that meld the AJ 1's classic silhouette with gold adornments.

These women-exclusive AJ 1 Retro High OG, a rendition of the classic Nike Air Force 1 Low "Metallic Gold," are made of clean white, metallic gold, and gum light brown. According to leaks, this set has a white-based, all-leather upper with metallic gold accents on the Nike Air branding on the tongue tag, insoles, lateral swooshes, and wings logo on the ankle.

The principally white design of this sneaker is finalized by a white midsole on the base of a traditional gum rubber outsole. Although the exact color layout and materials of this AJ 1 Retro High OG are unconfirmed.

4) Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Summit White"

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



🗓️ Summer 2024

FQ2947-100

$180



rtrv.in/44Obbky pic.twitter.com/gOEMI4PnLc EXCLUSIVE: The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Summit White Obsidian" touches down Summer 2024🗓️ Summer 2024FQ2947-100$180

The primary color of this new Air Jordan 1 High is "Summit White," which creates a fresh and simple effect. The use of "Obsidian" tones, which are a dark blue hue, adds unpredictability and contrast, though the precise application of this palette within the layout has yet to be revealed.

This white and blue combination is geared to create an eye-catching mix that speaks to both the sneaker's athletic roots and its modern design appeal. The pair's gum soles also add a classic, earthy touch to the overall look.

Although the official confirmation of the shoe's color blocking and material make-up is yet to come, the suggested mock-up gives us a vivid illustration of what we can expect from the final product.

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Summit White Obsidian" vows to add a new episode to this lineage. With an expected price tag of $180, it will possibly be released in Summer 2024.

5) Air Jordan 1 Craft “Sea Glass”

Jordan Brand will be adding the Air Jordan 1 to their growing "Craft" series with this upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft "Sea Glass" colorway, similar to the "Grey Mist" Air Jordan 3. The shoe will be available in men's sizes in the spring of 2024, with an estimated price tag of $180.

The color scheme is Sea Glass, Pale Ivory, and Coconut Milk. Although so far no leaked images have popped up, this Air Jordan 1 is expected to have Pale Ivory on the base, collar, tongue, laces, and Wings logo. The overlays, eyestays, and Nike logos will all be made of Sea Glass. The design is completed with a Coconut Milk midsole and an aged rubber outsole.

These are among the most eagerly awaited Jordan Brand releases that will hit the market in 2024. Swoosh fans eagerly anticipate the release of official images and are always happy to learn about upcoming projects.

Enthusiasts and other intrigued shoppers can stay up to date on the above-mentioned rollouts by registering on Nike's official website or using Nike's SNKRS app.