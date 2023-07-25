5 best New Balance sneakers for women in 2023 

2023 is going really well for New Balance as the brand has released a wide range of sneakers recently and has also done some of the best collaborations. When it comes to sneakers from NB, it means something classy with premium quality. It is one of the sneaker brands in the market which sneakerheads trust blindly.

Starting from running shoes to lifestyle sneakers, NB offers a variety of options for its fans and they never get disappointed. The brand's unique design, subtle yet fun color schemes, and usage of good and tech-advanced materials, all are the main stand-point for the brand.

Even though sneakers in men's sizes are more frequent than women, the collection for female fans is also quite wide.

550, FuelCell SuperComp Elite v3, and Fresh Foam line are some of the best New Balance sneakers for women

1) Fresh Foam X Evoz v3

Fresh Foam X Evoz v3 (Image via NB)

The New Balance Fresh Foam X Evoz v3 is a running shoe designed for women. It is known for its soft and plush feel, providing an ultra-cushioned experience. The upper of the shoe features a no-sew construction, providing a sleek fit and feel.

The shoe is designed with lightweight, engineered mesh uppers, offering breathability and flexibility. It is built to be a go-to daily trainer, suitable for regular running and everyday use. The price tag for the pair is $99.99.

2) New Balance 550 Atlantic Blue

New Balance 550 Atlantic Blue has an upper made of white leather with genuine red and Atlantic blue embellishments.

The sneaker offers a contemporary perspective on the robust designs from the late 1980s with its low, streamlined form. It is a harmonious combination of soft suede and shining leather and is delightfully decorated with an alluring combination of blue and red colors.

The shoe, which pays homage to the "dad shoe" craze, has a strong, imposing design that makes people think of the past. The retail price for the pair is $109.99

3) Fresh Foam X 840F

Another excellent running shoe from New Balance for women and its special feature is Slip Resistant. The Fresh Foam X 840F Slip Resistant shoe features a slip-resistant outsole, which is tested according to ASTM standards. The shoe is also equipped with a Fresh Foam X midsole, which offers a highly cushioned Fresh Foam experience for excellent comfort.

It features a leather upper, which provides a snug and comfortable fit. The price tag for the sneakers is $139.99.

4) Fresh Foam X 880v13

Fresh Foam X 880v13 (Image via NB)

The Fresh Foam X 880v13 from NB combines performance with functionality. The Fresh Foam X midsole, which is velvety and supportive, and the NDurance rubber outsole, which provides better performance and comfort, are featured on this shoe.

This running shoe offers a contemporary appearance that's ideal for everyday usage, complete with crisp lines and straightforward style.

The high-tech materials used in this New Balance women's sneakers are the main attraction of this pair. A wide range of colorways are available for this model. The retail price of this sneaker pair is $139.99.

5) FuelCell SuperComp Elite v3

The New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v3 is a high-performance running shoe designed for speed and energy return. This edition of the FuelCell SuperComp Elite v3 is designed with a dual focus on energy return and lighter weight, allowing for a more efficient and responsive running experience.

The shoe features a rigid carbon-fiber plate, which provides stability and propulsion during running strides.

The FuelCell midsole foam used in the SuperComp Elite v3 is soft and offers high energy return. It also incorporates NB's proprietary Energy Arc midsole geometry, which enhances the overall ride and performance. A perfect running shoe for women for $229.99

These are just a few New Balance sneakers for women in 2023 which are currently available at the brand's official site for purchase. Stay updated, as more women's sneakers are coming from NB.