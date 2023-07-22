5 best New Balance sneakers of July 2023

New Balance, once considered a favorite of "boring dads," has transformed into a fashion-forward brand that is experiencing rapid sales growth. CEO Joe Preston has even projected that NB's revenue could reach $10 billion in the next few years. This shift in perception can be attributed to the brand's focus on lifestyle and fashion, as well as collaborations with designers like Salehe Bembury, JJJJound, and Aimé Leon Dore.

Today, starting from celebrities to common people, everyone just loves New Balance sneakers. NB stands for something bigger than sneakers and aims to drive meaningful change. With its recent successes and growing popularity, NB is poised to continue its upward trajectory in 2023 and beyond. So, here is the list of some of the best sneaker releases from NB in July 2023.

9060 "Prism Purple," 9060 "Beach Glass Pink," 576 "Mood Indigo," 550 “Forever Yours,” and 2002R “Cybernetics Blue” are the best New Balance releases in July 2023

1) New Balance 9060 "Prism Purple"

The summer-ready NB 9060 "Prism Purple" features Y2K aesthetics in addition to a futuristic take on the iconic 99X models. Bold hits of "Glow," "Orange," "Yellow," and "Blue" are scattered throughout the leather overlays, liner, laces, and multicolored midsole of the pair, which is rooted in purple. The SBS and ABZORB cushioning in the midsole and the diamond outsole pattern complete the design.

This New Balance sneaker pair was released on July 1 with a price tag of $150. Sneakerheads can find them on the brand's official website.

2) New Balance 9060 "Beach Glass Pink"

The NB 9060 came with a multicolored upper made of leather and mesh materials. The mesh foundation of the shoe has a mostly bright blue color that turns white at the heel. A mesh tongue, the recognizable "N" emblems on the sides, and further branding over the heels and tongue tabs are other features. All good and bright materials are assembled on an ABZORB sole unit as the final touch.

This New Balance sneaker pair was released on July 1 with a price tag of $150. Sneakerheads can find them on the brand's official website.

3) NB 576 "Mood Indigo"

The NB 576 "Mood Indigo", made with leather and mesh, is created in the brand's Flimby, England, facility, and mostly dressed in white. The "N" insignias, "576" tongue branding, heels, and outsole are all highlighted by the color in question. The ENCAP midsole completes the last elements. Overall, the NB 576 "Mood Indigo" is a fashionable and expertly made sneaker that honors NB's illustrious past.

This New Balance sneaker pair was released on July 6 with a price tag of $230. Sneakers can find them on the brand's official website.

4) Rich Paul x NB 550 “Forever Yours”

LeBron James' agency has added his own design elements to the NB 550, which features a lilac colorway and a Klutch Sports Group-inspired suede and mesh construction. The "N" branding on the profiles, which are accented in burgundy leather piping, as well as the co-branded and rose-embellished tongue tags, heels, and insoles, elevate the Rich Paul x NB 550 "Forever Yours".

This New Balance sneaker pair was released on July 14 with a price tag of $130. Sneakerheads can find them on the brand's official website.

5) atmos x NB 2002R “Cybernetics Blue”

The futuristic cyber world is the inspiration for a new partnership between NB and atmos. The atmos x NB 2002R "Cybernetics Blue" redesigns the 2002R with colors drawn from the digital world. The sneaker pair has been given a futuristic touch with reflective 3M embellishments using the color "Cybernetics Blue" as the sneaker's focal point.

The sneaker maintains a clean aesthetic overall to represent the technology from which it draws inspiration, using traditional gray and tones of blue. It was released on July 15 with a price tag of $160. Sneakers can find them on the brand's official website.

These are some of the sneakers that New Balance already released in July 2023. One more week to come in the month, and the sneaker label will release more during the last week. So, stay tuned!