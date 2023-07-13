Rich Paul x New Balance “Forever Yours” apparel collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The forever love of an athlete is his sports, and Rich Paul again proved that time and again. The CEO of Klucth group brings the sneakers and the apparel collection with New Balance, dubbed as “Forever Yours.” Recently, through an Instagram post, he announced the collaboration news with NB and flashed an exclusive picture of a serene and soft-looking sneaker with a love note.

Sneakerheads like the New Balance 550 series for its timeless sleek design with utmost comfort. Now, Rich Paul has added the authentic sporty spirit to their “Forever Yours” collection.

The previous collaboration between these two labels reflected in a huge success, leralding the way for its sequels. After 2021, Paul again united with New Balance to show his passion through fashion, and his “Forever Yours” will hit the stores on July 14, 2023. Sneakerheads can likewise purchase the new violet-hued bomb from the New Balance website for $130.

Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours” brings sneakers and apparel collections with much zeal

Rich Paul x New Balance “Forever Yours” apparel collection ( Image via New Balance)

The latest purple-themed Instagram feed of Rich Paul gives a glimpse of the New Balance 550 “Forever Yours”. However, this time, it is not just sneakers but an apparel set as well. Apart from the sneaker, the collection includes T-shirts, pants, shorts, a camp collar tee shirt, hoodies, and a quarter zip.

“Forever Yours” limits its color palette to purple, pink, and navy blue. With a light purple base color, the sneaker has the stitching of the ‘N’ logo on the front surface. Moreover, the logo of New Balance and the rose graphics of Rich Paul are engraved with the soft and romantic approaches in this collection.

The light purple back heel bestows the gorgeous-looking sneakers with a classy vibe. The left pair is engraved with the rose graphics of RP whereas the right one carries the NB’s logo. Just like another sneaker of the 550 collections, the midsole has also engraved with the brand logo. The purple-looking sneaker suede has a dark purple appearance that highlights the ‘N’ logo. Additionally, the lace in white again creates a gorgeous appearance.

Rich Paul introduces his beloved “Forever Yours” collection with roses that signify his logo with purple background. The post of the basketball along with the sneaker shows his passion for sports and the creative muscle.

In the first post of the “Forever Yours” collection, he wrote:

"I hear the whispers of team ownership or retirement but I’m ForeverYours!! They won’t cap their way to wins ! Cheers to round 2, excited to share this next capsule with the motion havers !!Special thanks to my @newbalance team."

The New Balance 550 series is one of the most loved collections by sneakerheads. As such, the collaboration of Rich Paul with NB creates hype for all basketball fans. The reason behind it is its sleek and classy-looking sneakers. It came from the hand of genius sneaker designer Steven Smith, but nowadays, that same pattern sets the trend.

These are not just sporty sneakers but people do wear them on the road and they equally look classy. As such, the timeless design can give an indidvual a cool yet classy look. No matter what designs people get, comfort is the utmost priority. NB’s 550 collection never disappoints sneakerheads with that.

It will now be thrilling to see how people take the Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours”. However, the fans’ comments forebode a positive hit.

