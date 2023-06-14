5 most trendy sneakers of 2023 

Every year, many trendy sneakers take the world by storm and revolutionize the sneaker industry. Several celebrities and other influential people are responsible for starting new fashion trends, and a large number of them have been spotted wearing trendy sneakers. People look up to these personalities and strive to have the same fashion sense that they do, which has increased the demand for the sneakers that these figures wear.

There are a lot of brands that have introduced several trendy sneakers over the years. In 2022, Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba "Cream/Green," Jordan Brand Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red," and many others became the trendiest sneakers of the year. This year as well, many trendy pairs have changed the sneaker game.

Nike Jordan 4 Retro SB "Pine Green Sail" and four other trendy sneakers of 2023

1) Nike x Corteiz Air Max 95 SP "Rules the World"

StockX @stockx Nike Air Max 95 SP Corteiz Gutta Green: bit.ly/3Gs8fzW Nike Air Max 95 SP Corteiz Gutta Green: bit.ly/3Gs8fzW https://t.co/Op4xokitjQ

The Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 SP "Rules the World - Sequoia" is an updated version of the classic running shoe that was created in collaboration with the London-based streetwear brand Corteiz. It has updated materials and a color scheme inspired by military uniforms. The top is designed with a gradient of olive green tones. It features a netted foundation and leather side panels with a wavelike pattern.

Corteiz branding is embroidered on the lateral forefoot and heel of these trendy sneakers, while the Alcatraz logo is embroidered on the tongue patch of the shoe. Lightweight cushioning is provided by a polyurethane midsole that has been completely blacked out, providing a striking contrast to the exposed Air-sole units that have been tinted yellow.

The Nike x Corteiz Air Max 95 SP "Rules the World" was released in March 2023, and is available for varying prices at the select and official Nike retail site.

2) New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore 860v2

The New Balance 860v2 Aime Leon Dore Green features a green upper with sea salt highlights, metallic gold, silver embellishments, and what appears to be modified New Balance branding on the tongue. The shoe also has a sea salt sole unit.

In order to create even more contrast, the shoes feature mesh in a cream color for the vamp of the shoe, while the sides rest on top of white mesh bases. The base layers, which are comprised of varying hues of gray and cream, serve as the backdrop for red, green, or blue highlights, making the shoes one of the trendiest sneakers of the year.

The well-known Santis imprint is present on the upper portion of the tongue, and the company's trademark font features on the sock liners as part of the co-branding. Moreover, underneath the foot, the widely recognized N-energy cushioning provides responsive shock absorption.

These sneakers were made available for purchase on April 4, 2023, for $150.

3) Nike Jordan 4 Retro SB "Pine Green Sail"

SAINT @saint Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Retro SP "Sail Pine Green" Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Retro SP "Sail Pine Green" 👀Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Retro SP "Sail Pine Green" https://t.co/HLEI4FpD0k

These sought-after sneakers were recently released in the traditional "Pine Green" color scheme. Nike's skate-focused sublabel took one of Air Jordan's most popular styles and made it suitable for skaters, making it one of the most trendy sneakers of the year.

According to James Arizumi, who serves as the Global Senior Design Director for Jordan Brand Special Projects, "The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 is a way for two communities of sport to pay respect to one another. It also represents the collision of basketball, skate culture, and style that brings them both together."

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green Sail" was released in March 2023 and is available for $300 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

4) New Balance x KITH 993

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Kith x New Balance 993 releasing this Friday, March 10th 🤍 Kith x New Balance 993 releasing this Friday, March 10th 🤍 https://t.co/ri97WtTbl8

After having just opened their newest brick-and-mortar locations in Miami and on Rodeo Drive, the group from New York City unveiled its most recent project, which is a New Balance 993. The most recent collaboration between Kith and New Balance will be distributed as part of the ongoing and seasonal Spring 101 initiative.

The sneaker's upper and sole unit are both painted in the collection's color palette, which includes "Tinge," "Theory," "Realm," "Sanddrift," "Quicksand," and "Black." The breathable mesh bases take on a bluish-green hue, which works well with the shades of gray and off-white featured on the pair.

ABZORB cushioning, also present in the midsole, takes the sneakers up a notch.

These trendy sneakers were released in March 2023, for $150 on the official New Balance retail site and other select retail sites.

5) Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Year of the Rabbit"

SneakerFixxx @sneakerfixxx Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG CNY Year Of The Rabbit Men AJ1 Casual DV1312-200 ebay.com/itm/3641358728… Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG CNY Year Of The Rabbit Men AJ1 Casual DV1312-200 ebay.com/itm/3641358728… https://t.co/sPsRoqaebh

Jordan Brand released a "Year of the Rabbit" edition of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG in honor of Chinese New Year. The shoes feature a mixed-textile construction clothed in cream, grey, and brown tones. These colors are meant to represent the Chinese Zodiac sign of the rabbit.

The terrycloth lining and fuzzy laces, which are meant to resemble the rabbit's fur, and the rabbit designs found on the inside of the tongue tags, pay tribute to the cherished animal. The insoles are gold and red, and the outsoles, which are brown, have a semi-translucent quality.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Year of the Rabbit" trendy sneakers were released in February 2023, and are available for $130 via the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

These are the much-loved trendy sneakers of 2023. Let us know in the comment section which of these you plan to add to your sneaker shelf.

