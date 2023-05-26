Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" sneakers: Restocking date, order information and more details explored

Nike has continued to expand its sportswear offering enormously and has increased its revenues by launching multiple collaborations. The label has expanded to the point where two of its sub-labels are collaborating among themselves, bringing in some of the most widely popular silhouettes.

After previously releasing the SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" sneakers in March 2023, the label has restocked them in May 2023.

While skateboarding and basketball are both polar opposite sports, the label has continued to amalgamate a style, which fits both categories seamlessly. The newly restocked SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" sneakers were sold out in seconds after release.

The swoosh label is re-releasing sneakers for those who missed them in the first launch and don't want to go to reseller sites to purchase them. The shoes were re-released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on May 25, 2023

More about newly restocked Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" sneakers

Newly restocked SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label launched Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as a part of its basketball shoe lineup in 1985.

The sneaker model grew significantly in popularity and changed the norm of streetwear and sneaker culture. The shoe was then taken an interest by visionaries working at the swoosh label and skateboarding department.

The collaboration between the Nike SB X Jordan label kickstarted in 2014. The most recent collaboration is the Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" sneakers. The latest press release via the swoosh label says:

"Kickflips and tailslides. Dimes and dunks. Nike SB and Jordan. Some things just go better together. Th AJ4 celebrates one of the greatest duos to play the sneaker game—the late Sandy Boedecker (it isn't called Nike SB for nothing) and the legendary designer Tinker Hatfield."

PalmTree 48 @palmtree48_



O Air Jordan 4 tem se tornado a silhueta mais amada nos últimos tempos, chegando a se destacar mais que o queridinho da galera, Dunk Low.



A Nike SB resolveu dar seu toque especial ao Jordan 4, trazendo a gum sole, língua mais gordinha e com… Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 - Pine GreenO Air Jordan 4 tem se tornado a silhueta mais amada nos últimos tempos, chegando a se destacar mais que o queridinho da galera, Dunk Low.A Nike SB resolveu dar seu toque especial ao Jordan 4, trazendo a gum sole, língua mais gordinha e com… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 - Pine GreenO Air Jordan 4 tem se tornado a silhueta mais amada nos últimos tempos, chegando a se destacar mais que o queridinho da galera, Dunk Low.A Nike SB resolveu dar seu toque especial ao Jordan 4, trazendo a gum sole, língua mais gordinha e com… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HeLdbEHqZs

The dynamic duo has tweaked the OG Air Jordan 4 design to make it comfortable for skaters. The shape of the shoe was reminiscent of the OG 1989' silhouette, which has been improved around the toe boxes for a better fit. The upper of the shoe has been deconstructed with the addition of flexible plastic details.

For any skater, it's essential to handle the stair counts, and the Air in the heels helps aid the issue. The zonal gum rubber outsoles adds essential traction to add grip. The swoosh label site introduces the collaborative "Pine Green" sneakers:

"They look good, too. Straight from the vault, heritage color-blocking nods to classic AJ4 style while Pine Green accents add the flavor du jour. Step on it—it's gonna be a wild ride."

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Restocking on SNKRS Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green”Restocking on SNKRS Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” 💚👀 Restocking on SNKRS https://t.co/ytb4YovK9G

The sneakers come clad in a "Sail/ White/ Pine Green/ Neutral Grey/ Gum Yellow" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is made entirely out of leather material with the majority being clad in white.

Who can avail the restocked Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" sneakers?

Sneaker Huddle @sneakerhuddle

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 'Pine Green'



Set to restock via Exclusive Access* RESTOCK via SNKRS SOONNike SB x Air Jordan 4 'Pine Green'Set to restock via Exclusive Access* RESTOCK via SNKRS SOON ⚡️Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 'Pine Green'Set to restock via Exclusive Access* https://t.co/av0ygxuGjl

Unlike general restocks, the upcoming release doesn't give general public a chance to avail the sneakers but only the most loyal customers. The loyal SB members of thr label will be eligible for the selection. The site says:

"To prioritize our most loyal Nike SB SNKRS Members, the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 ‘Pine Green’ will be released via Exclusive Access Second Chance in the SNKRS app."

Registered members can buy the previously released sneakers on March 21, 2023.

