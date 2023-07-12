Nike KD4 “Weatherman” shoes (2024): Restock, price, and more details explored

The Nike KD4 "Weatherman," a cult favorite from Kevin Durant's signature label, is getting a nostalgic comeback with its commemorative edition. The "Weatherman" shines out as an exceptional landmark among the numerous extraordinary partnerships between Nike Basketball and Kevin Durant. The KD4 "Weatherman" mixes strong visual appeal with top-tier performance characteristics, resulting in a shoe that commands interest both on and off the court. The shoe, which premiered in 2011, will make its first retro appearance in Summer 2024.

Although there has been no official announcement on the rerelease of Kevin Durant's Nike KD4 "Weatherman" shoes from the label so far, these classic shoes will be launched sometime during February 2024, as reported by House of Heat. These brilliantly crafted sneakers will be dropped with a selling price label of $130 for each pair. They will be sold via the online as well as offline outlets of Nike and a slew of other retail partners.

Nike KD4 “Weatherman” shoes (2024): A fitting tribute to Kevin Durant

Here's another look at the upcoming KD4 Weatherman shoes (Image via House of Heat)

Nike pleased Durant fans earlier this year by reintroducing the much-loved KD3 "All-Star" from 2011. The release of the product was welcomed with enthusiastic applause, confirming a huge desire for retrospective products similar to, if not more so, from the Kobe and LeBron lines.

Nike will reintroduce Kevin Durant's fourth distinctive sneaker in some of the most popular hues for 2024, including the Nike KD4 "Weatherman," as revealed by sneaker insiders such as Sneaker Files and zSneakerheadz.

The "Weatherman" Nike KD4 became a fitting tribute to Durant's ability of "making it rain" on the court, particularly considering that he had won consecutive scoring crowns when the athletic shoe first hit the stores. It also fulfills Durant's early ambition to become a broadcast weatherman.

The Nike KD4 "Weatherman" immediately draws attention due to its eye-catching colors and design. The basketball shoe pays homage to Durant's interest in weather patterns with a colorful palette that includes Green, Volt, and Orange tones evocative of Doppler radar imagery.

Take a look at the on-foot image of the classic shoe (Image via Twitter/@brkicks)

The graphic embellishments on the upper part of the shoe are inspired by weather map symbols, and the translucent outsole features a weather map layout. The final product is a shoe that makes a strong statement while also oozing confidence and originality.

While it still remains to be seen whether the retro release will include performance-enhancing "Protro" improvements similar to the Nike Kobe Protro collections, the company's recent track record of loyal rereleases for both KD and LeBron indicates that the "Weatherman" KD4 restock will continue to be true to its original form.

Keep an eye out for the stylish Kevin Durant x Nike KD4 "Weatherman" colorway, which will be released next year. Those who want to get their hands on these sneakers can sign up on Nike's official website as well as utilize the SNKRS app to receive instant notifications when the aforementioned model becomes available.

