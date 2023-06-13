DTLR x New Balance 9060 "Glow" sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

Collaborating with one of the most popular sneaker retailers in the market, DTLR, a glowing iteration of the New Balance 9060 will hit the shelves on June 16. It will be the newest sneaker model from New Balance, which officially debuted in 2022. The 9060 is part of the sneaker brand's extensive lineup of silhouettes, which includes classic models like the 990 and modern introductions such as the Numeric skateboarding shoe.

After successfully releasing the New Balance 2002R "Virginia Is For Lovers" sneakers, DTLR and the sneaker brand have come together once again to launch the DTLR x New Balance 9060 "Glow" sneakers. Based on early previews, it's a special sneaker model that brightens the darkness of the night with its glow. On June 16, the new pair will be released with a price tag of $160 and will be exclusively available on the official DTLR store.

DTLR x New Balance 9060 "Glow" sneakers will be available in both sizes, men's and grade-school sizing

Since its release back in 2022, the New Balance 9060 has won over the hearts of many modern sneakerheads, essentially bridging the gap between vintage footwear and current trends with intelligent Y2K-ready design applications. In this model, three different shades of grey are used by DTLR to cover the suede and sport mesh panels in their night-ready colorway, while small accents of black and high-vis infrared are used to highlight the remainder of the construction.

Night-visibility green contrasts with the external heel piece on the laces and internal lining. The glow-in-the-dark feature makes this new drop stand out. The whole outsole, from the toe to the heel as well as the areas below the sculpted pods, shine a bright neon green at night, with the slanted-N logo on the lateral side doing the same as well. The ABZORB and SBS foam in the comfort-engineered midsole unit of the DTLR x New Balance 9060 make it ideal for late-night exercise.

While describing the new New Balance 9060, DTLR officially stated:

"For the latest entry in our long-standing partnership with New Balance, we’ve teamed up on a fresh new colorway of the brand’s 9060 silhouette. Dubbed the “Glow” 9060, this DTLR-exclusive take screams long summer nights with vibrant colors, glow-in-the-dark hits, and breathable materials."

The 99X series is home to some of the most famous models in New Balance history, and the New Balance 9060 is a fresh representation of the sophisticated elegance and innovation-driven design that have distinguished it. With a distorted sensibility that's influenced by the unabashedly futuristic, visible tech look of the Y2K era, the 9060 reinterprets well-known components that have been taken from vintage 99X models.

While wavy lines and enlarged proportions on a contoured pod midsole emphasize the well-known cushioning platforms of ABZORB and SBS, sway bars from the 990 are increased and used across the entire upper for a sensation of apparent motion.

Foam and rubber are used in New Balance 9060's ABZORB, a patented cushioning technology, to create an efficient shock-absorbing system. Depending on the purpose, the rubber component may be a combination of different rubber compounds, while the foam component is often constructed of isoprene rubber and other unique materials.

The retro-futuristic DTLR x New Balance 9060 "Glow" sneakers will come soon with some very interesting updates. For sneakerheads who enjoy walking late at night, this new pair of glowing sneakers will be the perfect choice for their sneaker wardrobe.

