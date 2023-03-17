5 best New Balance sneakers of all time 

New Balance sneakers have been well-liked for several decades, and their popularity has only increased over time. The brand has a loyal following, and many appreciate the company's commitment to producing high-quality footwear.

One of the reasons for the popularity of the sneaker brand is its versatility. They are comfortable and supportive, making them a popular choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. However, they are also stylish and can be worn with casual outfits, making them a popular choice for everyday wear.

The label's sneakers come in a wide range of colors and styles, from classic to trendy. This makes them a popular choice for fashion-conscious individuals who want comfortable sneakers that look great too.

New Balance 327, Made in USA 990v6, and 3 other popular sneakers

1)New Balance 9060

New Balance 9060 “Outerspace”

Color: Outerspace/Blue

Style Code: U9060ECB

Release Date: 2023

The 99X series is dedicated to some of the most famous models of sneakers in the brand's history, and the 9060 is a modern reflection of the elegant design and innovation-driven style that has characterized it. With a distorted sensibility influenced by the unabashedly futuristic tech look of the Y2K era, the 9060 reinterprets well-known components taken from vintage 99X models.

With its high arch and sleeker design, this sneaker model feels modern. It has suede, mesh, and sufficient padding support. It is available for $150 on the official website.

2) New Balance 574

New Balance 574 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Instead of serving as a sneaker piece for ground-breaking technology or high-end materials, the 574 was designed to be a dependable shoe that was capable of doing a wide variety of tasks effectively. Its primary focus was versatility. The price for this model is $85.

It is low-key, comfortable, and available in subdued colors that work well in relaxed workplace settings. The 574 presented a one-of-a-kind flexible blend that was fresh, different, straightforward, uncomplicated, tough, durable, and comfy. As a result, it became an indispensable part of closets all over the world.

3) New Balance 550

New Balance 550 is one of the best white sneakers from the brand. While the 550 has been the sneaker that has received the most attention this year, practically all retailers were unable to keep any in stock during the summer.

Fortunately, the brand has increased the number of this model, and what's even more encouraging is that it hasn't lost any of its wearability. This one is chunkier in appearance and feel and sits lower to the ground when compared to a couple of other options. It almost gives off the impression of a skateboard shoe. It is retailing for $100.

4) Made in USA 990v6

With several enhancements aimed at improving performance, MADE in USA 990v6 fully embraces its initial goal. The upper does away with the typical midfoot saddle, letting the synthetic and pigskin overlays run straight from heel to toe over the mesh base for a sleek, quick appearance.

Anyone can pull off these sneakers in any style and still rock them since they are practical shoes that fashionistas have made stylish. The price tag for this model is $200.

5) New Balance 327

New Balance 327 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 327 is an excellent choice for shoes to wear daily because it is straightforward and uncomplicated. Sneakerheads may wear them to work, on the weekends, or even on vacation. It is versatile.

It is effective in every location and at all times. The wedge-shaped heel from the '70s is given a more vintage vibe by its dramatic tread and enormous N. The model retails for $100.

Many customers like New Balance because of its reputation as a socially and environmentally concerned brand. The combination of comfort, style, quality, and social responsibility has contributed to the popularity of the sneakers.

