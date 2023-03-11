Two colorways of Action Bronson’s New Balance 990v6 collaboration will be soon introduced in the market. Bronson has released various glimpses of the pair via his social media account on Instagram, along with the release date.

The American rapper and foodie subtly promoted his upcoming product back in September 2022 by wearing the collaboration pair he had been working on during an AEW wrestling match. A few months have passed, and he's finally posted an Instagram photo of them together.

Not only that, he has also shared a closer look at the pairs for the sneakerheads. Moreover, he mentioned the release date for New Balance x Baklava 990v6, which is Friday March 17th, 2023. Although the price tag is yet to be revealed by the brand, the pair will be made available on specializinginlife.com, a website opened by Action Bronson and the label to launch their latest releases.

Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 Baklava sneakers come in two colorways

New Balance and Action Bronson have had a collaboration history that dates back to 2015. That year, the brand released a limited-edition sneaker called the "577 Made in UK x Action Bronson," which was designed in collaboration with the rapper and chef.

In addition to the shoe release, New Balance and Bronson also teamed up to create a short film called "The Best Slice of Pizza in New York with Action Bronson". The film featured Bronson exploring some of his favorite pizza spots in New York City while wearing the 577 Made in UK x Action Bronson sneakers.

Since then, New Balance and Action Bronson have continued their collaboration with the release of new sneaker models, including the 990v5 x Action Bronson and the 2002R x Action Bronson. The sneakers have been inspired by Bronson's love of food, travel, and music and have featured unique colorways and materials.

While describing the crafting of the 990v6 silhouettes, the brand said on the official website:

"The designers of the first 990 were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The MADE in USA 990v6 embraces this original mandate, with a series of performance-inspired updates. The upper dispenses with the standard midfoot saddle, allowing the pigskin and synthetic overlays to flow from heel to toe across the mesh underlay, for a speedy, streamlined look."

The statement further read:

"While the evolved design marks one of the most dramatic changes from one generation model to the next that the 990 has ever seen, the greatest leap forward occurs on the inside. The addition of FuelCell midsole cushioning means that the evolution of the 990 can be felt as much as it can be seen."

The first pair, which has olive green, neon yellow, and silver, is further enhanced with metallica purple laces accompanied by the vivid blue midsole. Other colors included include silver and neon yellow. Additional important aspects of the sneakers are the logo "Baklava" on the tongues and Made in USA symbols on the heels.

The uppers of the second pair of sneakers are mostly done in shades of navy blue and also incorporate a lighter shade of blue. The front of the midsoles is a creamy color, while the back of the midsoles has the same blue color as the rest of the shoe.

