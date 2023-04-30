Bodega x New Balance 610 shoes: Everything we know so far

New Balance has recently collaborated with well-known brands and designers like Joe Freshgoods, Salehe Bembury, and Bodega. These collaborations have led to some outstanding sneaker launches. Bodega has returned with a New Balance 610 in a related color to complement its most recent New Balance 9060 collaboration. The complete shoe is wrapped up in a Blue/Black-White-Purple color palette.

The all-new Bodega x New Balance 610 joint sneaker is getting ready for the coming weeks of 2023. Although launch dates and pricing details are kept under wraps by the partnering brands, these shoes will be sold by the online and offline outlets of Bodega. These sneakers will be offered in men’s sizing options.

Bodega x New Balance 610 shoes are covered in distinct tones of blue

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Bodega)

Bodega, a Boston-based sneaker and streetwear boutique, has been one of the most prolific collaborators that has partnered with Nike, Converse, Saucony, and PUMA, among others. Their latest collaboration with New Balance in recent years is yet another famed partnership.

The two brands have delivered some of the most sought-after and creative sneakers, such as the 997S "No Days Off", the 997S "No Bad Days," and the 9060 "Age of Discovery." Now, they are back with another project that is set to drop in 2023: the Bodega x New Balance 610.

The NB's 610 was praised for its comfort, stability, and traction on various terrains. In 2022, New Balance introduced a new version of the 610 called the 610T. Even after the release of its upgraded version, the brand is not ready to put aside its original sneaker design, and the upcoming collab with Bodega validates the point.

The NB 610 is a trail-inspired model that was originally released in the early 2000s and has recently made a comeback to the market. The silhouette features a mesh and suede upper, a chunky midsole with ABZORB cushioning, and a rugged outsole with lugs for traction. The new 610 colorway takes this outdoor-ready design and adds some flair and color to it.

The shoe sports a blue and black color scheme with purple and yellow accents. The mesh base layer is covered in sky blue, while the suede overlays in black. The signature "N" logos on the sides is white, contrasting with the dark background. The toe box and the sock liner have purple details, while the heel and the laces have pops of yellow. The midsole is a mix of black, gray, and white, while the outsole is solid black.

The latest joint release is part of Bodega's SS23 collection, which also includes some apparel pieces such as tees, hoodies, fleece, and pants. The collection is inspired by the theme of exploration and discovery, as well as by Bodega's own hidden-in-plain-sight esthetic.

A wider release at NB retailers is not confirmed yet. Moreover, the retail price is unknown at this point. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration. Readers can easily sign up on Bodega’s official web page for quick updates on the shoe.

