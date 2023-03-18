German sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with the Finnish brand Marimekko to launch a new sneaker collection in women's and men's sizes.

The duo previously unveiled their apparel collection on Marimekko's official e-commerce site on March 15, 2023. They are set to mark another chapter in their journey with their eight-piece footwear collection.

The footwear collection will be released as a part of the duo's collaborative Spring Summer 2023 offering. It relays the modern expression of performance with a retro print. The fusion together blends the 60s futuristic style with technical excellence.

The eight-piece footwear collection is slated to be released on Adidas' official e-commerce site, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on April 1, 2023.

Adidas x Marimekko SS23 eight-piece footwear collection features NMD_R1, UltraBOOST, Superstar and more

The Adidas x Marimekko SS23 8-piece footwear collection features NMD_R1, UltraBOOST, Superstar, and more sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

After previously announcing a brand-new collaboration with Gucci for 2023, the German brand approached Marimekko for SS23 offering. Marimekko has approached the collaboration by accentuating the 60s bold prints and colors upon the classic Adidas silhouettes. The Finnish brand has a deep history in design and textiles, thus making a bold collection, which includes -

NMD_R1 shoes, retailing for $160.

ZNSORED Hi shoes, retailing for $100.

UltraBOOST 1.0 shoes, retailing for $210.

Supernova 2.0 running shoes in black, retailing for $100.

Supernova 2.0 running shoes in brown, retailing for $100.

Court revival shoes, retailing for $95.

Superstar shoes, retailing for $105.

Aqualette Ocean clogs, retailing for $55.

Each model is designed with similar construction with dot patterns and an ocean color palette from the mid-20th century. The collection features a color palette featuring black, soft blue, gray, vibrant orange, and brown.

Co-branded details such as Marimekko's logo with the three-stripe branding is present across the collection.

The Three Stripes label's official site introduces the collection:

"The SS23 adidas x Marimekko collaboration is a modern expression of print and performance. It’s a celebration of freedom and friendship. It is 2023, brimming with the colors of the 60s. This fusion of technical excellence and futuristic 60s style encourages people to express themselves boldly through movement."

The Marimekko site also introduces the SS23 collaborative collection,

"The collaboration continues to embody a shared design philosophy that sees key pieces from the collection made in part with recycled materials. Built for exploration by adidas, designed for self-expression by Marimekko – bringing a splash of optimism into activewear."

The German sportswear giant seemed to be under hot water with their collaborative efforts. The brand hasn't met expectations with collaborations, even after superstars like Beyoncé with Ivy Park, Pharrell Williams with Human Race, and Bad Bunny consistently dropped new collections.

The void left by Kanye West's Yeezy is still too big to fulfill, however, the label has added yet another partner to their catalog in order to revive the brand. The brand seems to be hoping that it can revive its glory with the new collection.

One can avail the entire collection starting April 1, 2023, on the brand's website.

