Nike Cortez "Burgundy Fade" shoes: Everything we know so far

While Nike Cortez's 50th anniversary was modest, the Swoosh label intends to make up for a lackluster 2022 by launching eye-catching new styles throughout the year. In line with this vision, the brand is set to release the "Burgundy Fade" color scheme, which will be used to display the vintage running silhouette.

The Nike Cortez Burgundy Fade is expected to be released in 2023, but the exact date and price are still unknown. The shoe will likely be available on Nike's official website, as well as select retailers and online platforms. Fans will have to keep an eye out for official release dates and pricing details.

Nike Cortez "Burgundy Fade" colorway features burgundy and black gradient effect all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Burgundy Fade sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Cortez is one of the most iconic shoes in the history of sneakers. The silhouette was the first track shoe released by Nike in 1972, when the company was still called Blue Ribbon Sports.

The shoe was designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, a legendary track and field coach at the University of Oregon. Bowerman wanted to create a comfortable and durable running shoe for distance training and road running.

The sneaker model became an instant hit among runners and the general public, thanks to its innovative design and performance. It also became a cultural icon, especially in Los Angeles, where it was adopted by various subcultures, such as hip-hop artists, skateboarders, and gang members. The shoe has appeared in many movies and TV shows, such as Forrest Gump, Charlie's Angels, and Stranger Things.

Over the years, the label has released many versions and colorways of the Nike Cortez, keeping the shoe fresh and relevant despite changing trends.

In 2023, Nike launched several new colorways of the shoe, including the Burgundy Fade, which features a gradient of burgundy shades on the upper with a black Swoosh and a white midsole. The shoe also has a light cream color on the heel tab and collar, which adds a touch of sophistication to it.

The new colorway celebrates the legacy of the Nike Cortez, while adding a modern twist. It is a shoe that appeals to fans of sneakers, fashion, and culture. The "Burgundy Fade" is a new version of this classic shoe, featuring a leather and synthetic leather upper with a burnished effect that creates a gradient of burgundy shades from the toe to the heel.

The pair also come with a black Swoosh, tongue flaps, and lace sets, contrasted by a white midsole and a burgundy outsole. The heel tab and collar are accented with a light cream color, adding a touch of elegance to the shoe.

The Burgundy Fade is a versatile shoe that can be paired with different outfits and occasions. They can be worn casually with jeans and a T-shirt, or dressed up with a suit and tie. The new sneakers can also be used for light exercise or leisure activities, as they offer both comfort and durability.

Sneakerheads who are looking forward to the release of Nike Cortez "Burgundy Fade" may want to install the main SNKRS app from the Swoosh label or register on the website in order to receive instant notification when the release dates are revealed.

Poll : 0 votes