New Balance 9060 "Prism Purple" sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

The New Balance 9060 has seen various successful releases and now the pair will hit the market on July 1, dressed in muti-color hues. Sneakerheads love chunky sneakers and this is a perfect model for that. Also, it combines retro and futuristic elements to create a unique and stylish design. The 9060 has been released in several colorways, including Mindful Grey, Workwear, Beef and Broccoli, Burgundy, and Sea Salt so far.

Now, the pair will come dressed in purple, yellow, and orange. The New Balance 9060 "Prism Purple" sneakers will retail for $150. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase them via the official website, along with selected stockists like DTLR.

New Balance 9060 "Prism Purple" sneakers will arrive in men's sizes

New Balance 9060 "Prism Purple" (Image via @weslinda/Instagram)

Drawing inspiration from the 990 series and the high-speed running shoes of the 2000s, the 9060 amplifies key eras of New Balance's history by speaking to both the OG NB consumer and the next generation. It has been designed by Lee and New Balance designer Yue Wu, who is known for creating the 2002R "Refined Future" pack.

The upcoming multi-color New Balance 9060 is very different from the brand's traditional color palette, which is mostly modest grey. This sneaker is a celebration, a tribute to the vibrancy of color, and a demonstration of New Balance's capacity to advance while maintaining the integrity of its illustrious heritage.

The upper section is covered in a deep, regal purple, which serves as the backdrop for a potpourri of vivid embellishments. It's difficult to resist the sensation of vitality and intensity that is conveyed by the scorching hot orange, which leads through the laces, overlays, and midsoles. The tertiary overlays are adorned with a dash of energizing bright green, which gives the chromatic combination an unexpected twist.

The New Balance 9060's top is primarily purple, with orange accents around the "N" insignia, laces, and midsole. It is made of a combination of mesh and leather components. In order to contrast with the color-blocking, the interior lining is accentuated in black. As the midsole rests on top of a diamond-shaped outsole pattern that draws significantly from the iconic 860 style, the shoe includes ABZORB and SBS cushioning.

The ABZORB and the SBS cushioning technologies are the dynamic duo that bring unparalleled comfort and support to every step. The former acts as a reliable shield against impact, absorbing shocks and dispersing them away from feet. Meanwhile, the SBS cushioning wraps the feet in a gentle embrace, providing a plush and cozy sensation that feels like walking on clouds. It's the ultimate indulgence for feet, as if they're sinking into a luxurious pillow with every stride.

When combined, ABZORB and SBS's cushioning create a winning combination, ensuring feet are pampered and safeguarded.

With this advanced cushioning technology and iconic chunky sole, the New Balance 9060 "Prism Purple" sneakers will be arriving on July 1. Fans can grab a pair for them via the brand's official website and sneaker retailers like DTLR. Keep an eye on the site to secure a pair.

