BEAMS x New Balance 2002R Mule sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

The New Balance 2002R Mule is a modern take on the classic 2002R sneaker from the popular athletic shoe brand New Balance. The 2002R was originally released in 2010 and was designed as a high-performance running shoe. It featured a sleek design and innovative technology, such as the ABZORB cushioning system, which provided superior shock absorption and comfort.

The Japanese retailer BEAMS has given the silhouette a new look, dressed in all white. It features a white leather and mesh upper with grey accents on the sole and overlays. The shoe is available now to pre-order exclusively through BEAMS in Japan. The official release date of the pair is May 27, 2023, and it will retail for $104 USD (¥14,080).

All-white BEAMS x New Balance 2002R Mule sneakers feature orange New Balance branding on the inner sole

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Beams x New Balance 2002R Mule “White/Orange” Beams x New Balance 2002R Mule “White/Orange” https://t.co/9NL9n2xSQX

BEAMS' design language and the upcoming summer season are well matched by its most recent iteration, which has a minimalistic color palette of brighter neutral tones. Its palette works wonderfully with BEAMS' design ethos. The base layers are created using a breathable mesh, and they are complemented by overlays made of silky white leather. Moreover, the entire ensemble is then given a paint job that has an angelic theme.

The branding of "N" logo's borders, along with the "New Balance Running," is located on the tongues that use a little amount of grey coloring in their design. The grey footbeds are exposed by chopping off the back ends of the shoes, which are then emblazoned with a New Balance running symbol in a strong orange color. This is a nod to BEAMS' unique symbol.

Side profile of BEAMS x New Balance 2002R Mule sneakers (Image via BEAMS)

The New Balance 2002R Mule takes the same design and technology of the original 2002R but adds a unique twist with a backless, slip-on style. This gives the shoe a more casual and relaxed look, making it perfect for everyday wear. The upper of the shoe is made from a combination of premium suede and mesh materials, providing both durability and breathability.

The New Balance 2002R Mule features New Balance's innovative ABZORB cushioning system, which provides superior shock absorption and comfort. Additionally, the Vibram outsole provides excellent traction and durability on a variety of surfaces. The slip-on design of the New Balance 2002R Mule provides easy on-and-off wear, while the ABZORB cushioning system provides superior comfort and support.

The 2002R Mule is a versatile shoe that can be dressed up or down, with its sleek design and neutral color palette making it a stylish addition to any wardrobe. The combination of premium suede and mesh materials and the Vibram outsole provides excellent durability for long-lasting wear.

Upfront of BEAMS x New Balance 2002R Mule sneakers (Image via BEAMS)

The New Balance 2002R Mule is a unique and stylish take on the classic 2002R sneaker, which got an innovative look in collaboration with BEAMS. The slip-on design and premium materials provide comfort and durability for everyday wear.

Additionally, the innovative ABZORB cushioning system and Vibram outsole add to the shoe's performance and longevity. With its versatile style and classic design, the 2002R Mule is a great choice for anyone looking for a comfortable and stylish shoe that can be worn in a variety of settings.

Poll : 0 votes