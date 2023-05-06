New Balance 990v4 Grey Day collection: Release date, price and more details explored 

The New Balance 990v4 is a popular running shoe that has been designed for comfort, durability, and style. It is the fourth iteration in the 990 series, which has been a staple of the brand's running shoe lineup for over three decades.

On May 12th, the sneaker label will drop The New Balance 990v4 Grey Day collection which celebrates the brand's history of innovation and the color grey. It is a part of the Made in USA collection and has a consistent color scheme with grey pig suede overlays, white mesh base, and navy blue accents on the 'N' logo and some other details of the upper.

The price range for the new launch will be $180 - $210, and the sneakers will be available to purchase via NewBalance.com and other selected New Balance retailers.

New Balance 990v4 Grey Day collection is also known as New Balance “Moon Daze” collection

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety

MADE in USA (990v4, 990v6, 996, 998)

Moon Daze (550, 580, 9060, More Trail)

Field of Play (Furon v7 Cleat, NB# Pack 🛹)

Additional Footwear & Apparel



Launching 05/12 (Grey Day) with additional styles dropping 05/15 @newbalance Lineup includes:MADE in USA (990v4, 990v6, 996, 998)Moon Daze (550, 580, 9060, More Trail)Field of Play (Furon v7 Cleat, NB# Pack 🛹)Additional Footwear & ApparelLaunching 05/12 (Grey Day) with additional styles dropping 05/15 bit.ly/3nGiuua @newbalance Lineup includes:🇺🇸 MADE in USA (990v4, 990v6, 996, 998)🌕 Moon Daze (550, 580, 9060, More Trail)⚽️ Field of Play (Furon v7 Cleat, NB# Pack 🛹)👕 Additional Footwear & ApparelLaunching 05/12 (Grey Day) with additional styles dropping 05/15 bit.ly/3nGiuua https://t.co/Gy98rJTBvT

The New Balance "Moon Daze" sneakers draw inspiration from the future and how sneakers would look like after walking on another planet. includes various silhouettes in different shades of grey, including the 550, 580, 9060, and Fresh Foam X More Trail V3.

The 550, a throwback basketball shoe done in grey with blue accents, is one of the renditions. The 580 is a casual trainer comes with a modern profile and two-toned grey upper.

The 9060 has a blueish-gray design and is a lifestyle model that seems like it belongs in the year 2000. The Fresh Foam x More Trail v3 has also been given a special occasion makeover in a grey and white colour scheme.

Fans will be able to purchase the MADE in USA capsule as part of Grey Day, which dresses four well-known models in shades of grey to weave a historical tale and symbolise the brand's passion to workmanship.

With a furry suede overlay and a limited-collection Grey Day shade, the 996 is back in the MADE in USA collections. A 1993 athletic classic known as the 998, it comes in a shade of grey with furry suede and luminous details.

The 990v4 is dressed in a timeless grey hue and contains fuzzy suede, nubuck, and mesh. The famous 990 has seen several iterations, and the 990v6 is the most recent. It comes in a capsule collection grey hues with suede/mesh combination and reflective embellishments.

Additionally, as a part of the special collection, New Balance will be opening up a curated shop on its website that will feature current grey footwear and gear. The logo of the brand will be featured on a variety of products, such as shirts, shorts, jeans, sweatshirts, and dresses.

Certain models of fan-favorite trainers, including as the 574 and the 990v6, will also be among those that can be purchased online through the official web-store.

The brand has been producing sneakers for over a century, and they have built a strong reputation among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and sneaker collectors around the world.

New Balance sneakers are a great choice for anyone who values quality, comfort, and durability in their footwear. Be ready on May 12th to grab the iconic Grey Day collection.

Poll : 0 votes