Jaden Smith x New Balance sneaker collaboration: Everything we know so far

Jaden Smith, the American actor, rapper, and son of famous Hollywood actor Will Smith, has often teamed up with New Balance to collaborate on a sneaker collection. The collaboration aim to bring together Jaden Smith's unique sense of style and New Balance's expertise in creating comfortable and high-quality footwear.

Jaden Smith has always been vocal about his commitment to sustainability and the environment, and this collaboration with New Balance is no exception. The sneakers in the collection are made using sustainable materials such as recycled polyester, and the packaging is made using recycled materials as well.

In 2023, it can be expected that another sneaker drop from the collaboration will come soon. Yesterday, Jaden Smith teased his latest sneaker design with New Balance on social media. He revealed the sneakers on Instagram, wearing them for the first time during his sister's performance at Coachella over the weekend.

New Balance confirmed the upcoming release to Footwear News (FN) in a press release. The sneakers have a black collar and black throwback 'NB' emblem on the upper, and while New Balance did not provide any official information, they looked to be a leather court-inspired style.

"On the first weekend of Coachella, Smith appeared in a similar white New Balance style along with clothing items from his new MSFTrep “Trippy Summer” collection. It’s unclear if this style is included in the new release."

Jaden Smith collaborated with New Balance on a sneaker called the Vision Racer in 2020. The sneaker was released in yellow in November 2020. The massive midsole is a striking feature of the pair's daring design. Smith's collaboration with New Balance is not only esthetically pleasing, but also ecological and animal-friendly, since it is constructed entirely of partly recycled materials.

In July of 2021, the pair released their second joint effort. Two new colors of the New Balance Vision Racer and clothing were introduced alongside the launch, which was given the name "Trippy Summer Pack." Hoodies and tees in the collection include psychedelic patterns inspired by Smith's previous and forthcoming album covers.

The Vision Racer features a chunky sole and an overall futuristic design that gives it a distinct and eye-catching appearance. The upper is made from a blend of recycled polyester and synthetic leather, while the sole is made using a mix of recycled and virgin rubber. This makes the shoe both environmentally friendly and comfortable to wear.

The Jaden Smith-New Balance collaboration is an exciting partnership that combines style, innovation, and sustainability. The collection has already generated a lot of buzz among sneaker enthusiasts and fans of junior Smith, and the up-coming one is sure to be a hit among fashion-forward consumers who are looking for comfortable, stylish, and sustainable footwear options. Stay tuned to learn more about the release details and other information about the drop.

