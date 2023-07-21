5 most trendy New Balance sneakers of 2023

New Balance, one of the most popular sneaker brands, began its journey in 1906. When other renowned brands, like Nike and Converse, were already leading the sneaker world New Balance planned its long-term strategy.

The Boston-based sneaker brand started its journey by catering to tennis hardwood. Their dad's shoe got people's attention and a lot of criticism, too. However, the technology to provide the utmost comfort won people's hearts. Even Steve Jobs wore the brand.

Richie Roxas, a shoe collector, started collecting NB in 1994, and now his collection boasts more than 600 pairs from this brand. In a CNBC interview, he said,

“I found New Balances to be the most comfortable. They were sort of like this underdog brand. And I gravitated towards them because not a lot of people were wearing them."

Also, collaborations with big names like Casablanca, and Rich Paul, and brands like Miu Miu made the company more relevant.

From Steve Jobs to Justin Bieber: New Balance's latest collection mitigates everyone's fashion thirst

Recently, Joe Preston, the CEO of New Balance, shared that the brand is growing rapidly with $5.8 billion in revenue in 2022. The growth can snatch its competitor's market in the next few years. This year has been a great year so far, and the brand has launched several collections with different collaborations.

1) New Balance 574 x Miu Miu marbleized denim sneakers

Through its collaboration with Paris-based brand Miu Miu, NB launched this muddy beauty. This cognac-hued sneaker on denim fabric is a favorite for the trendsetter.

This marbelized denim sneaker is designed with two layered rubber soles and denim fabric. Keeping the New Balance 574 features alive, Miu Miu added the raw cut fringes with the same colored lace. The tongue is filled with Miu Miu and NB's logo. The heel tab is spaced for NB branding.

This fashionable yet sporty-looking sneaker is available on both brands' websites for $950.

2) The New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v7

Launched just a few days before Earth Day, Hierro announced a collaboration with NB and ended up with a trendy greenish sneaker, which is loved by many.

The Nightwatch Green silhouette and the grass-mimicked toe wrap perfectly add value to the city's project Park. The 'N' logo is designed to emaculating the city grid with white lining.

The sneaker has a two-layer foam sole that adds volume. The white midsole is sprinkled with green hues as if it is covered in grass. The outer sole with sandstone color and the park project text tongue complete the look. This trendy sneaker is available in different color variations for $155.

3) New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 1080 V12 Running Shoe

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 1080 V12 is mostly known as one of the best running shoes from this brand. Crafted with fresh foam, this sneaker is available in four variant colors — night sky blue, apricot orange, and the basics black and white.

This sneaker is ideal for sneakerheads who enjoy having room between their toes for a cozy feeling. Infusing advanced technology, the v12 version added soft padding instead of hard plastic.

The outer sole is more cushioned and the blown-up rubber grip protects from slipping out. Also, the lightweight feature of the sneaker makes it more comfortable while running. The knitted cover helps to breathe while the cushioning provides utmost comfort. The long tongue and high heel tab create that trendy look and it is available for $159.99 on the official website.

4) Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 “Baklava”

This Boston-based company also teamed up with the talented Action Bronson. This Queen-based rap singer designed the shoe and named it 'Lapis Lazuli' as the metaphor for the Blue hue. The Baklava is another trendy sneaker in 2023 because of its color layering and leather silhouette.

On the NB 990 v6 canvas, Baklava is mixed up with mesh, leather, and sued. The Lapis Lazuli jingles with purple, cream, and different shades of Blue. The mess silhouette in navy blue is plotted just above the sole and it is hugging the knitted cover around the mudguard.

Silver hued N logo is clearly visible on the Blue tint flood all over the sneaker. This hippe-looking lifestyle sneaker is available for $220.

5) Rich Paulx New Balance 550 'Forever Yours'

Another sneaker in NB trendy launches in 2023 is 'forever yours' from the collaboration with Rich Paul. The purple-hued sneaker looks elegant and its lilac vibe has enticed those sneaker lovers who love pastels.

Paul introduces his brand new collection with a love note on Instagram and mingled his love for sports and fashion. The washed purple outer sole and white inner sole is perfectly joined and the sued silhouette keeps it light.

The Rose logo of Rich Paul is engraved on the tongue and the heel tab. The combination of Navy blue, pink, and purple bestows the old model a modern vibe. The price of this Lilac beauty is $130.

These are the most trendy sneakers of New Balance launched in 2023. All are available on the website and in stores.