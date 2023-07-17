Nike Jordan Stadium 90 “Dusty Rose” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The popular Nike Jordan Stadium 90 series will add a new member to the women’s section. The mingling of Dusty Rose and Crisp White with the Jordan features in Nike sneakers, is a holy grail for all the sneaker heads who love pastel shades.

The sneakers' unique design from the hands of Tinker Hatfield and his colleagues with the Jumpman logo, will charm Jordan fans. The Stadium 90 designs like, shark teeth or rubber outsoles are quite prominent in this pair too.

Nike Jordan Stadium 90 "Dusty Rose" will be available in Nike stores and on the SNKRS app for $140. Rumors indicate that the launch of the new product will happen during 2023, however, the exact date is not out yet.

The buzz after the announcement of Nike Jordan Stadium 90 "Dusty Rose" release is quite loud

Nike Jordan Stadium 90 “Dusty Rose” sneakers ( Image via Twitter/ House of Heat)

The new model of Jordan Stadium 90 "Dusty Rose" resembles Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low “Dusty Rose”, but the Jordan Stadium 90’s unique features differentiate both.

As this stadium series is a new launch from Air Jordan, it's not that hyped among sneakerheads. So, the experiment with colorways and the branding is still on.

Taking inspiration from other Air Jordan sneakers, this new pair has created an elegant cocktail with soft hues. Blending the rich material of the Jordan brand in the modern landscape, it is anticipated to a leave mark among female fans.

The material in rich sail leather is the base of the sneaker and the rose overlays bring that subtle look. The Air Jordan 5 feature with shark teeth detailing, is quite prominent and contributes to brand recognition.

The Swoosh logo of Nike is carefully tucked and it is hued in a dusty rose shade of suede material. The tongue, heels, and lower soles are also finely lined with this rosy tint. The signature feature from Air Jordan 4, the netted paneling, is also there in summit white. All these engraves emphasize those blending features.

The puffed-up padded collars in sail hue provides an elegant look. The glossy rose-hued thread perfectly embroiders Nike’s retro logo and the “Air” fonts. A layered text of stadium and 90 with the Air Jordan logo cover the tongue and extends to the inner part of it.

The ‘Fight’ text in cursive on the inner tongue perfectly collaborates with the Jumpman logo. The rosy-hued Jumpman tag beside the lace and the visible strong stitches on the front sole finish off the look.

No one can deny the rapid popularity of the Jordan brand. People love the way this brand experiments with color and style. No matter what styling came from the designer's hand, the comfort with premium leather never disappoints their fans.

Over everything, the brand’s collaboration with various celebrities and influencers skyrockets the visibility of its products. People also adore how this brand portrays the class that follows hardwork.

Fans are thrilled about the new release from Jordan series. The pair is set to be released this year.