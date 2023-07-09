Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low "Dusty Rose" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand, the high-end spinoff of the Swoosh brand, is set to debut yet another Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low colorway tailored only for women. The sneaker will be released in a subtle "Dusty Rose" colorway. While there is no official announcement regarding the release of the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low "Dusty Rose" sneakers, early reports from Sneaker News suggest that they are expected to be available later this year.

Jordanheads and other interested consumers can find these sneakers through Nike's online and physical locations, as well as the Nike SNKRS App and select Jordan Brand associate retail stores.

These sneakers will be available in women's sizing at a retail price of $130 per pair.

Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low "Dusty Rose" shoes feature sail uppers

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sneaker News)

Michael Jordan and Nike have introduced numerous remarkable designs, but it is widely agreed among Jordan enthusiasts that the Air Jordan 11 stands out as one of their finest products. The iconic brand swoosh and NBA legend Michael Jordan embarked on their journey together in 1984, ultimately establishing a prestigious shoe label.

Following the release of the Air Jordan 1 in 1985, the Air Jordan 11 became the second greatest-selling Air Jordan sneaker style. The sneaker became extremely famous as it commemorated Michael Jordan's glorious comeback to the court. The allure of the AJ11 in the "Concord" shade was so strong that Michael Jordan himself declared it as his favorite footwear.

Ever since then, the Jordan brand has constantly worked on producing numerous styles as well as fresh iterations of the eleventh signature silhouette, including low-top and CMFT styles.

US11 @US_11 WMNS JORDAN AIR 11 CMFT LOW WMNS JORDAN AIR 11 CMFT LOW https://t.co/h7Oy90jclu

The origins of the AJ11 is highlighted on Nike's Jordan page as:

“His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring.”

The description continues:

“The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was an instant favorite among players and it made a blockbuster appearance in the animated classic, Space Jam.”

The CMFT Air Jordan 11 will not replace the classic 1995 model anytime soon, but it does offer a far more comfortable ride for fans of Jordan's 11th signature design.

Take a closer look at heels (Image via Sneaker News)

The next Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low comes in "Sail" tones and is designed only for women. The main feature of the upper is its tonal palette, which includes the smooth mesh on the tongue, the ripstop mid-foot opening, and the tumbled leather reinforcements.

The combination is enhanced by the addition of "Dusty Rose" shades, which create a luxurious contrast. These shades can be found on the semi-translucent tread, the rear of the tongue flap, collar padding, and the heel Jumpman emblem.

Keep an eye out for the new Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low "Dusty Rose" colorway that will be dropped in the coming weeks of 2023. Those curious to get their hands on these low-top athletic sneakers can easily sign up on the Nike's official website for instant alerts.

Poll : 0 votes