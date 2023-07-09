Nike Dunk Low SP "Plum" shoes: Restock, price, and more details explored

The Swoosh label never compromises on quality and variety, particularly when it comes to the Nike Dunk Low sneaker model. As a result, despite having finished the first half of the current year, the brand is already planning the model roster for the following year. For the 2024 lineup, Nike is bringing back its widely admired Nike Dunk Low "Plum" variant, which was last seen in 2020.

Although no official announcement on the restocking Nike Dunk Low "Plum" style is available, according to Sole Retriever, they are expected to be released in the Spring of 2024. These stylish low-top footwear designs will be available through Nike's physical and online retailers, the SNKRS app, and a few other affiliated merchants, with a retail price of $115 USD.

Nike Dunk Low SP "Plum" shoes will be dressed in premium suede makeup

Take a detailed look at the shoe (Image via House of Heat)

The Dunk sneaker style came into existence in 1985 thanks to Peter Moore, the Swoosh label's skilled and recognized footwear designer. The shoe originally designed for basketball floors has since been adapted into various roles, like the SB version devised for skateboarding and the EMB for streetwear fashion.

Nike has continued to release various renditions of the Dunk sneaker design throughout 2023, reinterpreting the shape as needed. For the ongoing year, the Swoosh brand has already adorned a multitude of Dunk silhouettes, comprising low-cut, high-cut, SB dunk, Remastered, Embossed, and more. A similar pattern will be followed by the shoe manufacturer in 2024.

The beginnings, as well as the advancement of the Nike Dunk Low shoes, are underlined on the brand's webpage:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk Low Plum has served as an iconic rendition of the style since its initial release as a Japan exclusive in 2001 and until its comeback in 2020. The "Plum" hue was an important component of the 2001 "Ugly Duckling" Pack that was later essential in signaling the resurrection of the Nike Dunk Low over 20 years later. Nike is expected to introduce the Dunk Low "Plum" next year.

This rerelease news came shortly after the restock news of the Nike Dunk Low "Brazil" colorway, which will also happen sometime during Spring 2024.

We may expect an unchanging adherence to the initially released construct as well as the color palette for this Dunk Low, preserving the specific model from its 2020 launch. The mudguard, eyestays, and heel are all made of rich purple suede. The suede toebox and quarter panel are complemented by a lighter purple tint.

The lace sets, tongue tag, Swoosh, and heel tab all have red accents, whereas the mesh tongue, as well as the collar, exhibit a lavender tint. A white midsole and a red outer sole unit round off the look.

The "Plum" Dunk Low is set to appear in the first half of 2024, so sneakerheads should continue to keep an eye out for them. Fans who are worried about missing out on this particular variation can download the SNKRS app or enroll on the official Swoosh webpage to receive notifications when the shoe becomes available.

