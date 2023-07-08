Nike Dunk Low "Cyber" sneaker: Everything we know so far

Nike has retained its top-ranked standing as the athletic gear titan throughout 2022. It is doing the same this year. Furthermore, the brand will put a great deal of focus on the Dunk sneaker model in 2024 as well, which can be validated with the recently surfaced Dunk Low "Cyber" that is the latest variant planned for the coming year.

The Dunk sneaker type has seen many renditions from the Swoosh label, spanning High, Low, Mid, Remastered, SB Dunk, and others. Nike has reinvented the Dunk Low sneaker in a sleek futuristic "Cyber" colorway designed specifically for women to expand its reach.

Although there is no official announcement on the next Nike Dunk Low "Cyber" iteration, Complex sneakers reports that the shoes will be released in January 2024. These stylish low-tops will be available through Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and other affiliated retail outlets. They will only be available in women's sizes at $135 USD per pair. Sizes will range from US5 to US16.5 for these shoes.

Nike Dunk Low "Cyber" sneakers are adorned with futuristic reflective overlays

The popular Dunk sneaker type emerged in 1985 as part of the athletic gear label's basketball-specific shoe lineage. The 38-year-old Dunk footwear type was created by the Swoosh label's senior and renowned sneaker designer Peter Moore, who also designed the iconic Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk shoe type quickly gained popularity among sneaker enthusiasts and Nike lovers due to its distinct appearance and collegiate aesthetics. Moreover, the shoe was well-known for its two-toned NCAA hues and back-to-school footwear bundle.

On its official website, the Swoosh company presents the footwear model as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The "Cyber" Dunk Low will be released early next year with an estimated launch time of January 2024, but this is subject to change. The sneaker blends ingenuity and style that appears to have been ripped right from a modern cityscape. As such, the dark and ominous tones serve as a background for the sneaker's standout attribute: its reflective upper.

Reflective features embellish the Swoosh, backtab, foxing, eyestay, and tip, which are made of a synthetic silvery substance. This material choice lends the shoe a cybernetic sheen, evocative of the neon-lit landscapes as well as edge technology that characterizes cyberpunk aesthetic.

The reflective elements swirl with light with each stride, resulting in a shoe that is more than just footwear rather an active, dynamic unit. This is a sneaker that reflects more than simply light, it embodies the mindset of a generation obsessed with the junction of people and technology.

The Dunk Low "Cyber" sneaker is set to drop soon next year, so sneakerheads should keep a watch out for it. Fans who are eager over missing out on this particular edition can download the SNKRS app as well as join on the company's Nike website to receive notifications when the shoe becomes accessible.

