Nike Dunk Low "Green Snakeskin" shoes: Everything we know so far 

The Beaverton-based athletic wear giant, Nike, has continued to roll out multiple variations of the Dunk footwear model in 2023, refashioning the silhouette. The Swoosh label has dressed several variants of the Dunk silhouette during the first six months of the year, including high-top, low-top, mid-top, SB dunk, Remastered, Embossed, and more.

To expand their Dunk Low model's library, the Swoosh label is now giving the model a "Green Snakeskin" facelift. The updated look comes after the company previously released color schemes like "Corduroy," "Light Tan," "Sail Beige," and others.

Although there is no official information on the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Green Snakeskin" colorway, these shoes are anticipated to be launched in the next few months of 2023. These chic low-tops will be sold by the online as well as offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other associated retail outlets.

Nike Dunk Low "Green Snakeskin" shoes are accentuated with hits of black all over

Peter Moore, the Swoosh label's expert and celebrated footwear designer, created the Dunk sneaker type in 1985. The design of the shoe was initially created for basketball courts, but it has since been converted into many variants for a variety of functions, including the SB version meant for skateboarding and the EMB for opulent flair.

The Nike website offers some details about the history as well as growth of the Nike Dunks, noting:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The brand is releasing new versions of the Dunk, with the most recent one featuring a striking "Green Snakeskin" colorway. The early images and a short video clip of the stated variant were recently shared by a popular sneaker insider, @masterchefian, via its Instagram page.

The smooth white leather top that forms the foundation of the Dunk Low "Green Snakeskin" acts as a background for the more striking design components. The Swoosh as well as heel accents in striking black contrast with the spotless white, giving the shoe a fresh and modern look.

The stunning rich forest green snakeskin overlays, which flow across the heel to toe, are the main attraction. Laces that match it in color accent the top half. To finish the look, a traditional white as well as gum sole unit is placed beneath the foot.

The "Green Snakeskin" shade of the Dunk Low is expected to release in the second half of 2023, so sneaker enthusiasts should keep an eye out for it. Fans who are concerned about losing out on this specific model may install the SNKRS app or register on the official Swoosh website to get notifications as soon as the sneaker becomes available.

