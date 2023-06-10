5 best Nike Air Jordan sneakers on sale currently

In addition to their athletic characteristics, Air Jordans have developed into an important fashion statement. As a result of their streamlined aesthetics, one-of-a-kind color combinations, and recognizable silhouette, sneakerheads and fashion aficionados all over the world covet them. Because Jordans are worn both on and off the court for basketball, they are functional and fashionable accessories.

Nike typically refers to these limited edition Jordans as "retros" or "colorways." These releases are part of Nike's overall marketing strategy. The limited availability of these exclusive releases lends a sense of desirability and scarcity to the community of sneaker fans, which in turn results in increased demand overall. Moreover, this rarity means AJs can be pretty expensive for some sneakerheads.

However, every now and then, there are sales on their favorite Air Jordan sneakers. Here, we have curated a list of the top five AJs currently on sale, so that you know which ones to consider for your next shopping spree.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Lakers' and four other Air Jordan sneakers on sale right now

1) Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Lakers'

The long-awaited 'Lakers' colorway of the legendary Jordan 1 Mid sneaker is an art. Leather is used in the construction of these mid-top sneakers, which come in shades of dark purple, yellow, white, and black. The traction-enhancing sole is made of two different colors of rubber. Additionally, the original AJ1 inspired this mid-top model of the AJ1, which kept its iconic appearance. It features choice colors and crisp leather, giving it its own individual personality.

The Jordan 1 Mid 'Lakers' was released in 2022 and originally retailed for $130, currently discounted to $87 at the official Nike retail site.

2) Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Christmas/Malachite'

The Jordan Mid silhouette has a distinctive black base with embossed details. The leather overlays and the Air Jordan tongue emblem both include bold hits of red. Other identifying features of the brand can be found on the ankle and insole, while the swoosh on the panel itself is in clean white. The shoe has a white midsole and an outsole made of gum rubber, and it is held together with green laces for a consistent finish.

Another splash of color comes from the yellow heel stamp that matches the shoe's laces. The Low model also has a black foundation but features green overlays rather than red ones as a contrast. The remainder of the shoe's detailing has been preserved, including the white panel Swoosh, the red Air Jordan tongue logo, the white midsole, and the gum outsole.

The Jordan 1 Mid 'Christmas/Malachite' was released in 2022 with a retail price of $135 and is currently discounted at $94 at the official Nike retail site.

3) Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Orange Wear-Away'

The 'Wear-Away' style of the Jordan 1 Mid, which has surfaced, maintains the trend of the silhouette and has a history of being the most experimental trim of Michael Jordan's first trademark sneaker.

The pair has experienced a change from 'Infrared 23' and 'Black' color-blocking to an orange color, while keeping its cracked leather top for a worn aesthetic.

The design option resembles rusted metal, while the panels at the toe, midfoot, and collar areas opt for a clean white makeup. The mismatched tie dye finish applied to the left and right shoes' inner linings is another experiment that takes inspiration from the design that the late Peter Moore created in 1985.

The overlays across the upper of the Jordan 1 make a statement independently. The solitary unit chooses an "aged" look to fit in with the "Neo-vintage" fashion that has been growing in favor since the middle of the 2020s.

The Jordan 1 Mid 'Orange Wear-Away' was released in 2022 for $135 and is available for $94 currently at the official Nike retail site.

4) Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Court Purple

The 'Court Purple' outfit that was so popular in 2018 will continue to be used extensively in 2021 when the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf will release its next colorway from its extensive back catalog. The base layer and the midsole of this pair of Jordans both come in a clean white colorway.

The laces, the tongue structure, and the sock liner comes coated along the smooth leather panels of the forefoot, quarter, and heel counter.

The winged Jordan insignia is debossed at the heel and delivers a pitch-black color match. Vibrant violets are introduced into the equation through the "GOLF" marking at the tongue tab and underfoot amid the tread retooled for the green. The model's design is wrapped up with insoles that are a vibrant shade of red.

These Jordans were released in 2022 for $140 and are currently available for $98 at the official Nike retail site.

5) Jordan Jumpman Team II 'Cool Grey'

The Jordan Jumpman Team II participates in the famous 'Cool Grey' association while still dressing in the classic color blockings from the past. It debuted earlier this year as a background accent above the Air Jordan 6 and has since been released as a standalone shoe.

Before reaching its signature color, the dimpled leather mid-foot overlay, derived straight from the Jordan 13, features a pitch-black composition with color matches emerging along the laces, sock liner, vertical heel branding, and tread underfoot.

In contrast to the 'Cool Grey' that dominates the upper, the mesh tongue structure, tumbled leather vamp, and collar all come together to form this shoe's distinctive look.

These Jordans were released in 2022 for $140 and are currently discounted to $127 at the official Nike retail site.

These five Nike Air Jordans are the best at a discount. Grab them before the offers disappear, just like the limited edition Air Jordan sneakers.

