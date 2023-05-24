Nike Air Jordan 1 "Dusted Clay" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned brand, Jordan, has continued attracting sneakerheads' attention by releasing multiple iconic makeovers throughout 2023. The Jordan label is currently in the midst of celebrating the "Jordan Year" to honor Michael Jordan's Jersey number "23." The duo, however, will not be backing down from releasing even more makeovers.

The label has already released its plan for 2024 and some of the catalog, which will be released next year. The latest offering to surface on the internet is the Air Jordan 1 High "Dusted Clay." The sneaker makeover is expected to release in women's sizes exclusively, a trend carried by the Jordan label in recent years.

The Swoosh label hasn't yet announced an official release date for the Air Jordan 1 "Duster Clay" sneakers. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released in Spring 2024 under the SP (Special Project). The sneakers will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

Nike Air Jordan 1 "Dusted Clay" sneakers will come clad in multiple shades of brown

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 "Dusted Clay" sneakers come clad in multiple shades of brown (Image via Sneaker Files / Zsneakerheads)

Nike's continuous efforts with Michael Jordan have resulted in the launch of one the most popular and iconic sneaker lineages of all time, the Air Jordan. The duo has kept a healthy partnership for almost four decades, which was kick-started in 1984. The dynamic team can be credited with revolutionizing the sneaker community, fashion, and basketball.

The iconic Air Jordan sneaker line from Michael Jordan's eponymous label was started in 1985 with the release of Air Jordan 1 High. The legendary Swoosh label's veteran Peter Moore designed the beloved sneaker model. The official Nike site introduces the sneaker model and its current-day value,

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

nikeremeLab @nikeremelab2 2024年 春 発売予定！ナイキ ウィメンズ エア ジョーダン 1 ハイ OG “ダスティクレイ″ (NIKE WMNS AIR JORDAN 1 HIGH OG “Dusted Clay”) [FQ2941-200] dlvr.it/SpKNbJ 2024年 春 発売予定！ナイキ ウィメンズ エア ジョーダン 1 ハイ OG “ダスティクレイ″ (NIKE WMNS AIR JORDAN 1 HIGH OG “Dusted Clay”) [FQ2941-200] dlvr.it/SpKNbJ https://t.co/l1GCjeI2hl

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 High "Dusted Clay" sneakers continue the trend of chocolate and cacao wow upon the sneaker model. The sneaker model Air Jordan 1 High "Dusted Clay" is currently rumored to be released exclusively in women's sizes via the Jordan label's Special Projects.

The sneaker model comes clad in a "Dusted Clay / Caco Wow / Burnt Sunrise" color scheme. The shoe's upper part is constructed out of leather, most of it covered in the titular Dusted Clay hue. The Dusted clay hue is clad upon the perforated toe boxes, mid panels, and heel tabs.

Dusted Clay hue further contrasts with the Cacao Wow overlays, which are affixed upon the forefoot, heel counters, lacing system, ankle collars, and the profile swooshes placed upon both lateral and medial sides.

The shoe is highlighted with Burnt Orange-hued brandings such as upon tongue tags and a winged-basketball logo. The look is finished off with clay midsoles and brown rubber outsoles. The pair is rumored to release via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select Jordan Brand retailers at $170.

Poll : 0 votes