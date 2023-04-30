Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Purple Sail" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned Jordan brand has continued to make waves within the sneaker community and has attracted fans globally with the launch of gorgeous makeovers of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The label has followed the latest trends to satisfy consumer needs and added women-specific colorways as well. The latest to emerge on the sneaker community's radar is the Air Jordan 1 Low "Purple Sail."

Legendary basketball player Michael Jordan's eponymous label unofficially announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" as a nod to MJ's Bulls jersey number. To celebrate the occasion, the label has continued to dress its AJ1 sneaker model with timeless makeovers. The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low "Purple Sail" colorway follows the latest trend but is also timeless in nature.

The swoosh label hasn't announced a release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Purple Sail" sneakers yet. However, according to media outlet House of Heat, the pair will soon be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Purple Sail" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The Chicago Bulls' veteran Michael Jordan signed a lifetime deal with Nike in 1984 and permanently linked the worlds of fashion, sneakers, and basketball. After joining forces, the duo launched the iconic Air Jordan signature sneakers, which are currently the most celebrated sneaker lineage by any basketball player.

The duo kickstarted their Air Jordan sneaker lineage with the launch of the first signature sneaker model, Air Jordan 1, in 1985. The dynamic duo's debut sneaker model has maintained an undeniable presence in the streetwear sphere for more than three decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Introducing the AJ1 sneaker model and its impact, the Nike website says:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

Just like every year, in 2023, the Jordan brand has given the Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model a slew of makeovers. The latest to surface is the Air Jordan 1 Low "Purple Sail" makeover, which is similar to the recently-revealed Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Purple" kids' counterpart and Air Jordan 1 Mid "Lilac" sneakers.

The sneaker comes constructed out of a mix of smooth and tumbled leather material. The base of the sneakers comes clad in traditional sail smooth leather, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes and middle panels.

The sail leather is contrasted with the purplish-blue tumbled leather overlays, which are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, heel counters, ankle collars, cotton laces, sock liners, and mesh lining. Another shade of purple is added upon the profile swooshes, which are clad in a light purple hue.

The look is completed with sail midsoles and purple rubber outsoles. One can get the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low "Purple Sail" via Nike's official website for $120.

