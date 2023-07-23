Teddy Santis, the founder of Aimé Leon Dore, has teamed up with New Balance for the third season of their MADE in USA collection. The collection features new takes on several classic NB silhouettes, including the 990v4, 990v6, 996, and 998, along with apparel pieces.

The collection is created to honor the rich history and creativity of NB by infusing a refreshed perspective into iconic and classic items. The sneaker pairs from the collection will release on different dates in June, July, and August 2023. Some of the NB sneakers from the new season are already out and others are going to come in the last week of July and August.

Here is the list of 5 best upcoming Teddy Santis x New Balance Season 3 sneakers.

Disclaimer: The sneakers aren't listed in any particular order and reflect the writer's opinions.

New versions of New Balance 990v6, 990v4, and 996 are going to come from Teddy Santis x NB Season 3

1) New Balance 990v6 Made in USA Cream Tan

This Made in USA version of the 990v6 features a tasteful blending of textures and tones. Starting with a base of creamy mesh, the midfoot panel and eyelets are made of suede. The milky tones are continued by leather overlays close to the heel and collar.

The toe box is covered in white contrast along with the earthier panels. They are further enhanced with a silver 3M bright "N" logo and a small panel designed with the same luminous finish close to the toe. The tongue and vamp also have additional NB branding, with the latter sporting a luminous finish.

They will be released on July 27, 2023, at a price of $200.

2) New Balance 996 Made in USA Pink Cream

The upcoming New Balance 996 "Pink Haze" sneakers are made of high-quality pink pigskin suede. A more neutral tone is created by the cream mesh basis that can be seen through the toebox, collar, and tongue, as well as the grey nubuck "N" logo and collar overlay.

The insole and tongue tag are decorated with vintage NB branding. The sock liner, heel tab, and laces are all white. A vintage rubber panel next to the heel, a two-tone cream and white midsole, along with a black outsole complete the lower section.

These sneakers will be released on July 27, 2023, at a price: $190

3) New Balance 990v4 Made in USA Cream Tan

NB 990v4 Cream Tan (Image via NB)

A creamy leather upper and white leather sections on the midfoot and toe of the next version of the v4 combine to create the ideal harmony of pastel colors. This muted color scheme is further enhanced with a creamy mesh underlay that gives the design a comfortable base.

White laces provide depth to the sneaker's silhouette by striking a dramatic contrast with the black Made in USA lettering and the silver 3M reflective "N" logo. A tri-colored midsole in white, grey, and cream rests beneath the foot. A grey outsole completes the look.

They will be available from July 27, 2023, at a price of $190

4) New Balance 990v6 Made in USA Yellow Green

NB 990v6 Made in USA Yellow Green (Image via NB)

Not many details regarding this new New Balance 990v6 sneakers have been released except for the one image. The image shows that the upper part of this most recent model is decorated with various tones of subdued yellow, with green details on the eye stays, heel, tongue, and "N" logo. Stay tuned for further details about the detailing of the NB 990v6 Made in USA Yellow Green.

These sneakers will be available from August 31, 2023, at a price of $220

5) New Balance 990v4 Made in USA White Green

This pair from NB features premium materials like pig suede, comfortable mesh bases, and captivating color schemes. The majority of the NB 990v4 has a simple design with cream-colored panels running across the mid-foot, forefoot, and heel.

The "N" emblems in the profile along with the branding on the upper heel and tongue overlay, are animated by a rich green flare. As with other Made In USA products from the previous year, Santis gives the tried-and-true sole unit an "aged" appearance underfoot.

These sneakers will be available from August 31, 2023, at a price of $200

All these sneaker pairs from Teddy Santis NB Season 3 collection will be released via the official site of NB. Stay updated to grab the first pair.