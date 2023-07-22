New Balance 9060 "Black Suede" sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored 

New Balance is a brand that is known for its innovative and creative designs, and the release of New Balance 9060 this year is no exception. Many iterations of this sneaker model have been released in various colorways and now it is ready to come dressed in a very premium hairy suede covered in black hues. The 9060 is an innovative model that takes inspiration from classic 99X models and features a sophisticated and elegant design.

The new New Balance 9060 "Black Suede" sneakers will be released on July 26, 2023, retailing for a price of $160. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the pair via the official website and physical store of New Balance.

New Balance 9060 "Black Suede" sneakers will come in men's sizes

NB 9060 "Black Suede" sneakers (Image via NB)

The New Balance 9060, one of the brand's latest additions to its rich archives, has already experimented with a wide variety of textures. The Y2K era-inspired brand has added another material to its growing lineup of installations by making extensive use of suede that resembles hairy velvet.

The New Balance 9060 "Black Suede" combines hairy suede, nubuck, and mesh with black hairy suede covering the mudguard, midfoot, heel, and toebox overlays. The mesh making up the shoe's sole and nubuck panels close to the toe and collar are also black. "NB 9060" logo is placed on the tongue covered in white, and the "N" branding is composed of black leather accompanied by grey accents.

The design is completed with a grey outsole with a midsole that is tri-colored in grey, white, and cream. The ABZORB cushioning system adopts a serene neutral-based palette in stark contrast to the pitch-dark upper, while a greyscale tread smooths things out underneath, further juxtaposing its bigger sole unit.

New Balance 9060 is a cutting-edge athletic shoe that boasts a wide range of innovative features designed to enhance performance and provide unmatched comfort. At the forefront of its design is the advanced cushioning technology that sets it apart from traditional sports footwear. The shoe incorporates New Balance's signature Fresh Foam midsole, a proprietary material that delivers superior responsiveness and impact absorption.

This ensures a smooth and supportive feeling, making it ideal for high-intensity workouts and long-distance running. Additionally, the shoe features a sleek and breathable upper, constructed with lightweight materials that offer excellent ventilation and a secure fit. The combination of comfort, support, and breathability makes this upcoming model a top choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking peak performance and comfort during their training sessions.

Beyond its exceptional performance attributes, the shoe is equipped with several functional and aesthetic elements that add to its overall appeal. Moreover, the shoe's design exudes a modern and stylish look, making it versatile enough to wear both in the gym and as casual streetwear. This tech-advanced silhouette is complemented by a range of color options.

To get a pair of the premium New Balance 9060 "Black Suede" sneakers, keep an eye on New Balance's website and physical stores from Wednesday, July 26.